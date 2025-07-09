Man City 'agree personal terms' with Forest star

Manchester City reportedly agree personal terms with Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White, as they look to continue their rebuild ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Citizens have been busy overhauling their squad this summer, having recruited Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli.

They have also seen club legend Kevin De Bruyne depart, with more incomings and departures expected before the September 1 deadline.

Man City had previously been linked with a move for Gibbs-White, although Cherki's arrival appeared to end their pursuit of the England international.

Man City agree personal terms with Gibbs-White

However, according to Football Insider, Man City are still showing an interest in signing the attacking midfielder this summer.

The report claims that the Citizens have already reached an agreement with the player over personal terms.

Gibbs-White has seemingly given the green light to the move, but Forest are reluctant to part ways with one of their key players, especially as they are about to lose Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United.

However, there is a suggestion that Forest could be forced to listen to offers for Gibbs-White due to concerns about complying with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR).

Do Man City need to sign Gibbs-White this summer?

The 25-year-old has established himself as a key player on the Forest side since he joined the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2022.

Gibbs-White played a key role in Forest's seventh-place finish last term, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists in 34 Premier League matches.

While he is undoubtedly a talented player, it makes little sense for Man City to pursue the transfer unless there are departures.

Guardiola can already call upon a number of players who can play in an advanced midfield role, including Cherki, Phil Foden, Claudio Echeverri, Nico O'Reilly, Ilkay Gundogan and James McAtee.

There is a belief that McAtee will depart this summer, while there is speculation surrounding Gundogan's future at the club.

If those two were to depart, it could open the space for the Citizens to make an effort to sign Gibbs-White.