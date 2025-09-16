Napoli’s new signing Kevin De Bruyne will feel that he has “something to prove” to his former club Man City in Thursday’s Champions League clash at the Etihad, Citizens expert Steven McInerney tells Sports Mole.

Manchester City expert Steven McInerney from Esteemed Kompany has tipped Napoli’s new star Kevin De Bruyne to produce “something special” against his former club on his “emotional” return to the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night.

De Bruyne enjoyed glittering 10-year career at Man City, playing an integral role in the club's success under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, and he is widely regarded as a Citizens icon after winning 19 trophies, including six Premier League titles and one Champions League.

However, following Man City’s decision not to extend his contract, De Bruyne was forced to bid farewell to the Etihad in June and has since joining Serie A champions Napoli on a two-year deal.

The Belgian playmaker has made a bright start to life in Italy, scoring two goals in his opening three league games, including a strike in last weekend’s 3-1 victory at Fiorentina to help Antonio Conte’s side climb to the Serie A summit.

Napoli’s new No.11 is poised to start against Man City in their opening League Phase fixture in the Champions League this week and he could link up in the final third with former Man United pair Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund.

McInerney believes that De Bruyne would have been “hurt” by Man City’s decision to let him go, and while the Belgian will understand the club’s reasoning behind the “emotional decision”, he will be out to prove a point to his former employers on Thursday.

De Bruyne “had his chin knocked out” by Man City after “emotional” exit decision

“I'm mentally prepared because I expect it (De Bruyne to haunt his former club). I'd be silly not to. Football does that. It creates these stories,” McInerney told Sports Mole.

“I think De Bruyne will have something to prove to City, actually. I think De Bruyne gets it. I think he had his chin knocked out a little bit by City moving on from him. I get it would have hurt. He didn't want to move. He didn't want to move his family yet.

“Thankfully, mercifully for me, he moved abroad to a great club like Napoli and didn't stay in the Premier League. I'm expecting it to be an emotional return for Kevin De Bruyne.

“I'm expecting him to play well as well because he has something to prove to Guardiola and Man City's board members, not necessarily his teammates - maybe not necessarily Pep either because it's obviously a director of football thing slightly above him.

“I think he probably understands that City want to move on. It was an emotional decision for him taking out his hands, but I think he understands where City are, that they're trying to rebuild, he [was earning a high wage] and he's the wrong side of 30.

“But at the same time, Kevin De Bruyne is a winner and he's an incredibly passionate man. I'd be amazed if he doesn't look at this game as something for him to show the rest of the board just how good he is and that it isn't fair for him to be a cast-off by City right now.

De Bruyne tipped to “do something special” on Man City return

“I don't think anyone did anything wrong. I think it was the right call, even with City not being at their best, I still think it was the right call, he had to move on at some point.

“But this is going to be his night and it's going to be about him. He'll get the biggest cheer of anyone on that ground, rightfully so.”

McInerney added: “A small part of me hopes he scores but we win 3-1 or something like that. I don't mind him having a good game, as long as it's not to the detriment of City.

“I'm expecting him to have a really good game. I would be amazed if he doesn't do something special because he's Kevin De Bruyne and it's just set up for him.

“But if anyone's going to win against us and it's De Bruyne, I'd sort of forgive him. I don't want him to fail, but I want City to win, if that makes sense. I don't mind De Bruyne succeeding in this game, as long as City win.”

McInerney believes that the narrative is there to be written for De Bruyne to make his mark against Man City and has warned Guardiola’s side that Napoli should be taken “very seriously” on Thursday.

“Almost nailed on” for De Bruyne and Hojlund to combine in Man City clash

“There is a lot of stories and a lot of narratives there. The beauty of football is that logic often goes out the window and stories and emotion take over, which is usually great for your side, but sometimes can be negative,” he said.

“De Bruyne is the return. That's the headline there. Kevin De Bruyne returning with Rasmus Hojlund, an ex-United player, Scott McTominay, the Serie A Player of the Season and ex-United player. If one of those guys doesn't score, something's gone wrong in the world of football.

“I don't want it to happen, but it's almost nailed on. It's almost nailed on that De Bruyne is going to put it on Hojlund's head at some point, and if it goes in, I don't know. Maybe Donnarumma is the difference there, but there is a narrative waiting to be formed there and they have quality.

“We know how good Napoli are. They won the league last year. Quality all over the pitch. Obviously, they've strengthened with De Bruyne, he's a world-class player.

“We've got to take him very seriously. It's going to be a really emotional game... they are a great side, arguably the best Italian side, with players who are resurgent in McTominay and Hojland - who scored at the weekend on his debut as well - and we'll have to take it very seriously.”

