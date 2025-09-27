Guardiola's ‘dream' signing for Man City facing hiccup

Manchester City's pursuit of a top transfer target hits a snag, casting doubt on a potential move for a player liked by Pep Guardiola.





Manchester City’s reported desire to strengthen their midfield faces a tough challenge due to the high asking price from the current club of the target player.

Pep Guardiola’s team are said to be seeking to expand their midfield options despite signing Nico Gonzalez during the January transfer window and Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan in the summer.

With Mateo Kovacic injured and not getting any younger, and Rodri still working his way back after a serious knee injury a year ago, Guardiola has reportedly identified a player from Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the European champions oppose the sale and are rumoured to be demanding as much as €100m (£87.3m) to consider letting him go to the eight-time Premier League champions.

Has Manchester City target stagnated at PSG?

According to Jeunesfooteux, the reported target is Warren Zaire-Emery, who is considered to be liked by Guardiola.

Former France winger Jerome Rothen has advised the midfielder to leave Paris sooner rather than later due to the 19-year-old's lack of progress.

“Since the arrival of Luis Enrique, he has regressed,” said Rothen on RMC Sport via Jeunesfooteux.

“But every time he plays, he plays average games. It may not be compatible with Luis Enrique's style of play.

“For his own good, it might be better for him to go look elsewhere and have another experience with another coach.”

Man City and PSG did business at the end of the recent transfer window, with Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma moving from Paris to Manchester after falling out of favour under Enrique.

That £26m move was reportedly a result of Enrique’s preference for a different type of goalkeeper, but it remains to be seen if the European champions will approve the transfer of a teenager who still has his best years ahead of him.

What could Zaire-Emery add to Man City?

Despite his youth, Zaire-Emery has 86 Ligue 1 appearances and 28 involvements in European competition, which is impressive for a 19-year-old who has played 136 times for PSG.

More notably, the midfielder's tendency to pass the ball forward is evident, as he ranks in the 86th percentile for progressive passes and in the 91st percentile for progressive carries, all per 90 minutes.

Zaire-Emery's box-to-box qualities are emphasised by his total carrying distance and progressive carrying distance, placing him in the 97th and 96th percentiles, respectively.

While the teenager is skilled at playing in defensive midfield, his key strengths suggest Guardiola might be interested in his energetic, buzzing style of play.