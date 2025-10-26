Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to go head-to-head for the signature of a Premier League England international defender in 2026.

Neither team has been able to match the rearguard might of Arsenal in the early stages of the 2025-26 season, during which the Gunners let in just three goals in their first eight Premier League games.

Mikel Arteta's leaders also did not face a shot on target against either Fulham or West Ham United, leaving them capable of equalling a Premier League record set by Man City themselves in their home fixture with Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, City went into their clash with Aston Villa having already been breached six times in the Premier League, while Spurs - who head to Everton in the afternoon - have conceded seven times in the top flight.

Both sides are now rumoured to be after the same target to bolster their defensive ranks, as TBR Football claims that City and Tottenham have their eye on a deal for Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa.

Man City, Tottenham 'keeping close tabs' on Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa

The 28-year-old has been going from strength to strength in the West Midlands since joining from Brentford in the summer of 2019, the same year that Villa were promoted back to the Premier League.

Konsa is now closing in on 250 appearances for the Lions, whom he has scored 10 goals and provided three assists for in all competitions, playing a pivotal role in their rise to a Champions League-competing team.

The versatile defender - who can function as both a right-back and centre-back - has also now become a regular in England camps and is looking good for a call-up to the 2026 World Cup squad.

As well as Spurs and City - the latter of whom are said to be especially attracted to Konsa's ability to play out wide - the report adds that Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have also been watching the defender over the past year.

Elsewhere in Europe, Inter Milan, Napoli and RB Leipzig are said to be interested in the 28-year-old, who is under contract with Aston Villa until the end of the 2027-28 campaign.

Why are Man City, Tottenham pursuing Ezri Konsa?

As well as Konsa's sporting prowess, Villa's ever-delicate financial situation - especially in relation to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) - is thought to be a factor in City and Spurs' interest in Konsa.

However, there are statistically few better than Konsa when it comes to releasing the ball, as the 28-year-old has completed 93.1% of his passes over the past 365 days, putting him in the top 6% of centre-backs in Europe's top five leagues.

Regarding short passes alone, Konsa's 97% completion percentage puts him in the 98th percentile, while he has only lost 0.14 challenges per 90 - a figure that puts him in the top 5% of defenders.