Foden's Man City stance revealed as 'big decision' looms

Phil Foden reportedly decides what to do next as Manchester City contract nears the final 18 months.





Phil Foden has reportedly made a decision regarding his future at Manchester City as he approaches the final 18 months of his contract.

Foden, who has scored one goal in four Premier League appearances and two in seven across all competitions, could leave his boyhood club for free if no agreement is reached by the summer of 2027.

Having won the PFA Players' Player of the Year award in 2023-24, the England international was unable to replicate that form in the previous season, scoring just seven goals in 2024-25, 12 fewer than he did the year before.

Considering the almost precarious state of his contract situation, Foden's reported stance on extending or leaving the Etihad has been revealed.

Does Foden want to stay at Man City?

According to a report by Football Insider, Foden is content at Man City and anticipates signing a new contract.

The 25-year-old has reportedly committed to dedicating the prime years of his career to the club, considering it his home.

"Phil Foden’s a Manchester City boy through and through," said Pete O'Rourke on the Inside Track podcast.

"It’s his club, he’ll want to stay there and pledge the best years of his career to City as well.

“Foden still has a huge role to play at Man City and I’m sure they’ll be desperate to secure his future on a long-term contract because they’ll be looking to build their team around the likes of him going forward.”

Foden's recent resurgence has led to him scoring against Manchester United, assisting in the 2-0 victory over Napoli in the Champions League and contributing to two goals — one goal, one assist — in the Carabao Cup against Huddersfield Town.

Who could Man City target if Foden leaves?

Although not an either-or situation, the report suggests that Manchester giants could favour a move for Michael Olise in the future.

The Bayern Munich star has elevated his game since leaving Crystal Palace for the Bundesliga heavyweights in 2024, scoring 25 goals in 65 appearances across all competitions for Vincent Kompany's team.

While he has an eye for goal, Olise's creativity undeniably surpasses Foden's, with the Bayern star assisting 15 league goals last season and creating 32 clear-cut chances.

However, it remains to be seen whether City will pursue a move for a player like Olise after already acquiring Rayan Cherki from Lyon in the summer of 2025, even though the aforementioned report suggests that City want their Bayern target to play alongside Foden, not replacing the Englishman.