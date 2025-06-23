Manchester City lynchpin Ilkay Gundogan delivers the latest on his future with the eight-time Premier League winners following their Club World Cup thrashing of Al-Ain.

Manchester City veteran Ilkay Gundogan has affirmed that he is more than happy to remain at the Etihad next season after bagging a brace in Sunday's 6-0 Club World Cup thumping of Al-Ain.

Pep Guardiola's men mercilessly tore apart their Middle Eastern foes with a game to spare to seal their spot in the knockout rounds, and Gundogan was one of the stars of the show in Atlanta.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder struck the Sky Blues' first and fourth goals of the evening, while Claudio Echeverri, Erling Haaland, Oscar Bobb and new signing Rayan Cherki also got in on the act.

Gundogan's double came at a time where his future at the Etihad is being called into serious question, as he is about to enter the last 12 months of his contract with the eight-time Premier League champions.

Galatasaray are thought to be at the head of the queue to sign the German lynchpin if City decide to sell for a nominal fee this summer, but speaking to Sky Sports News post-match, Gundogan expressed his belief that he would spend at least one more year in Manchester.

Gundogan hints at Man City stay after Al-Ain double

Asked if he expected to stay at the Etihad for the 2025-26 season, Gundogan replied: "I think so, yes. I have a one-year contract and I’m very happy here. I think everyone knows that.

"And I am committed to the competition, and I’m enjoying my football. I still believe that I have several years in me (of being able) to play on the highest level by taking good care of myself. I think I’ve proven that.

“Also in last season I didn’t miss a game, so I’m available. I’m fit. I feel really good and I want to play on the highest level for much longer."

Including the ongoing Club World Cup, Gundogan has turned out 52 times across all competitions for Guardiola's side in the 2024-25 season, managing five goals and seven assists in the process.

The 34-year-old - who rejoined the Citizens from Barcelona last summer - was frequently trusted from the off by Guardiola, who named him in 25 Premier League starting lineups and six Champions League first XIs last term.

What is Man City and Guardiola's view on Gundogan future?

While Gundogan has affirmed his commitment to the 10-time English champions, it has been reported that Man City would not be against selling the midfielder this summer if the deal was right for all parties.

Guardiola was also quizzed on Gundogan's future a few days ago, but the Catalan coach insisted that he would not have selected the midfielder for his CWC squad if he was on the way out of the Etihad.

Guardiola left Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker out of his travelling party for the competition in the United States, which all but confirmed that the English duo are not part of the manager's plans moving forward and will seek pastures new this summer.

However, Guardiola is seemingly still counting on Gundogan for 2025-26, but at the same time, he has stressed that his squad must be trimmed down before the start of the new campaign.

Across two separate Etihad spells, Gundogan has contributed 65 goals and 46 assists in 356 appearances, clinching a whopping 14 major honours since his initial arrival in 2016.