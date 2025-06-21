Manchester City reportedly make a key decision over Ilkay Gundogan's future amid transfer links with Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray.

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to allow Ilkay Gundogan to leave this summer amid interest from Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray.

The 34-year-old returned to the Etihad Stadium last summer after he spent a year in La Liga with Catalan giants Barcelona.

Gundogan has gone on to feature in 51 competitive matches since his return, including a substitute appearance in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Wydad AC in the Club World Cup.

While Gundogan will be focused on the tournament in the USA, there is significant uncertainty about whether he will still be a Man City player when the transfer window shuts on September 1.

A recent report claimed that Galatasaray have expressed an interest in bringing the experienced midfielder to Turkey.

Man City ready to sanction Gundogan departure

According to The Guardian, Man City are willing to entertain a possible summer departure for the former Germany international.

Gundogan is under contract until the end of next season after an automatic one-year extension was triggered at the end of last season.

However, the Citizens are not ruling out the prospect of allowing Gundogan to walk away without a transfer fee.

From the player's perspective, he would favour a move to Galatasaray if he does leave Pep Guardiola's side this summer.

Why are Man City ready to offload Gundogan?

Man City are continuing the rebuild they started in the summer transfer window, as they look to avoid another underwhelming campaign like last season.

The rebuild has already resulted in the departure of one club stalwart, Kevin De Bruyne, who has joined Napoli on a free transfer after Man City decided against a contract renewal.

Gundogan now looks like he could be the next experienced player to head through the exit door, especially as the Citizens are well-stocked in the middle of the park.

Nico Gonzalez joined the club in the winter transfer window, before Tijjani Reijnders arrived in the early stages of the current transfer market.

Ballon d'Or winner Rodri is set to play an important role next season after returning from a long-term knee injury at the end of the season.

Mateo Kovacic is expected to return from injury in September, while Matheus Nunes is also an option to play in the middle of the park, meaning Gundogan may have to leave if he wants to get regular game time next term.