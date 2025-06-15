Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray reportedly express an interest in signing Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan this summer.

The former Germany international previously left Man City in 2023, before he returned to the club just a year later following a brief spell at Catalan giants Barcelona.

The 34-year-old made 50 competitive appearances during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring three goals and contributing seven assists.

While he enjoyed plenty of game time, there has been speculation that he could leave this summer as Pep Guardiola continues to overhaul his squad.

The Citizens have already bid farewell to one experienced star after they decided against offering Kevin De Bruyne a new contract.

Galatasaray eyeing Gundogan move

Unlike De Bruyne, Gundogan still has 12 months left to run on his deal after signing a two-year contract upon his return last summer.

However, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the experienced midfielder could be given the chance to leave this summer by Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray.

The update claims that Okan Buruk's side have already 'expressed interest' in signing the Man City man ahead of the 2025-26 season.

In contrast to other speculation, Plettenberg states that Galatasaray are yet to step up their pursuit, and there are currently no negotiations taking place over a move to bring Gundogan to Istanbul.

Gundogan focusing on Club World Cup

It seems that Galatasaray will make a decision whether to pursue a move for Gundogan once Man City have completed their obligations at the Club World Cup in the USA.

Gundogan is said to be 'fully focused' on the tournament, with the Citizens looking to win the trophy for the second time in their history.

Guardiola's side begin their campaign with a game against Morocco's Wydad AC on Wednesday, before they complete the group stage with matches against Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates and Italian side Juventus.

Gundogan faces more competition for a starting spot at the tournament following the recent signing of Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan.