Man City transfer news: Historic Jack Grealish loss on the cards as Everton 'formulate plan' for permanent signing

By , Senior Reporter
City at risk of historic transfer loss as Everton 'formulate plan' for Grealish signing
© Imago
Jack Grealish could become one of the biggest transfer losses in the history of football as Everton formulate a plan to sign the Manchester City attacker on a permanent deal.

Everton are reportedly optimistic of sealing a cut-price permanent deal for Jack Grealish next summer, so long as the Manchester City loanee can continue performing in the same vein.

The £100m man was crowned August's Premier League Player of the Month after hitting the ground running under David Moyes, registering four assists in his first three Premier League appearances for the Toffees.

Grealish provided a pair of helpers against Brighton & Hove Albion before repeating the trick against Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out, becoming the first Everton player to register two or more assists in two straight Premier League appearances.

Everton are understood to have agreed on a £50m option to make the 30-year-old's stay permanent at the end of the season, but Man City only have Grealish under contract until the summer of 2027 so could realistically be pressured into selling for a lower fee.

According to The Telegraph, the Toffees are hopeful of striking a deal for less than the agreed-upon £50m next summer, and that clause is not a 'fixed' amount that Everton would have to pay to keep Grealish.

Everton 'hopeful' of cheap Grealish deal, but salary concerns arise

Everton's Jack Grealish on August 24, 2025

The report claims that the £50m option is a 'consequence of accounting' rather than a firm price that Everton have to pay, so there will be some wiggle room in negotiations with Man City next summer.

Unless the Sky Blues unexpectedly tie Grealish down to a contract extension, they will be under pressure to recoup any amount of money for the attacker in 2026, lest they risk losing their nine-figure investment for nothing in two years' time.

Furthermore, Grealish's hefty wage packet - supposedly in the region of £12m a year - means that Everton would struggle to fork out any transfer fee for the England international, let alone the £50m clause in his loan agreement.

As a result, Grealish joining Moyes's side permanently on a free transfer is said to be the 'most realistic' outcome if the winger is to stay on Merseyside, but that would require Man City agreeing to terminate his contract and forgoing a potentially sizeable transfer fee.

Grealish briefly became the most expensive British footballer in history when he joined Man City for £100m from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021, and he has since become a three-time Premier League champion and Champions League winner under Pep Guardiola.

However, the 30-year-old has only managed a mediocre 17 goals and 23 assists from 157 matches for the Citizens in all competitions, including just one goal and one assist in the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

Grealish could become Man City's biggest transfer loss of all time

Manchester City's Jack Grealish pictured in April 2025

If Grealish was to walk away from Man City for nothing in 2026, five years on from his £100m arrival, the Englishman would unsurprisingly become Man City's biggest transfer loss of all time, and one of the biggest transfer losses in the history of football.

The Sky Blues recently waved goodbye to Kevin De Bruyne on a free transfer to Napoli, 10 years on from his £65.8m arrival, but Grealish going for zero pennies would significantly trump the loss made on the Belgian.

However, Grealish would not quite be the biggest transfer loss ever; Barcelona sold Philippe Coutinho for £129m less than they bought him for, while Neymar departed Paris Saint-Germain for Al-Hilal at a loss of £122m.

ID:581411:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect5183:
Written by
Ben Knapton

Jack Grealish future - Click here for more stories

Click here for more stories about David Moyes

Click here for more stories about Manchester City

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about David Moyes Jack Grealish Neymar Philippe Coutinho Football
rhs 2.0
12.30pm
Pickering Town CFC
vs
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
3pm
Ebbsfleet
vs
Ashford Town
3pm
Hyde
vs
Whitby
3pm
Telford
vs
Kidderminster
3pm
Eastbourne
vs
Epsom & Ewell FC
3pm
Farnborough
vs
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
3pm
Matlock Town
vs
Carlton Town
3pm
Hemel Hemps.
vs
Bishop's Stortford
3pm
Fylde
vs
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Gosport Borough
vs
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Chesham
vs
King's Lynn
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
West Auckland
vs
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
3pm
Curzon Ashton
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
3pm
Hampton
vs
AFC Croydon Athletic
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
3pm
FC United
vs
Chadderton
3pm
Stalybridge
vs
Chester
3pm
Bedford
vs
Dag & Red
3pm
Maldon & Tiptree
vs
Stanway Rovers FC
3pm
Hungerford
vs
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
3pm
Congleton Town FC
vs
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
3pm
Quorn
vs
Kettering
3pm
Grimsby Borough
vs
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
3pm
Steyning Town
vs
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
3pm
Westbury United
vs
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
3pm
Brixham
vs
Dorchester
3pm
Sutton Coldfield Town
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
3pm
AFC Totton
vs
Torquay Utd
3pm
Buxton
vs
Redditch United
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Aveley
3pm
Spalding
vs
Alfreton
3pm
P'boro Sports
vs
Hornchurch
3pm
Shepshed Dynamo
vs
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
3pm
Whitstable Town
vs
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
3pm
Royston
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Chatham Town
3pm
Bootle FC
vs
Darlington
3pm
Dunston
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Cray Valley
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
3pm
Newcastle Blue Star
vs
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Bedfont Sports
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!