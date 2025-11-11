A "bothered" Manchester City player could leave the Etihad Stadium in January amid interest from three clubs, according to a report.

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake could leave the Etihad Stadium in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Since joining the Citizens from Bournemouth in August 2020, Ake has made a total of 153 appearances across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and winning 10 trophies.

Ake played 41 times for Man City during their historic treble-winning campaign in 2022-23, but the four-time Premier League winner has been plagued with injuries in recent years and was limited to just 20 outings last season, including 10 matches in the top flight.

The left-sided defender is not considered one of the first names on Pep Guardiola’s teamsheet when fit an available, with the 30-year-old starting in only four of his eight appearances in all tournaments this term.

Ake, who has started in only two of City’s 11 Premier League games so far this season, is currently battling with Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, John Stones and Abdukodir Khusanov for regular starts at centre-back, while Gvardiol also provides competition for Nico O’Reilly and Rayan Ait-Nouri at left-back.

Ake “bothered” by lack of game time at Man City

Ake has still been called up to the Netherlands squad this month, but his lack of regular game time at Man City has left the defender frustrated, according to his national team manager Ronald Koeman.

“Nathan himself is also bothered by the fact that he’s not playing,” Koeman told reporters this week as quoted by De Telegraaf.

Koeman added: “But he is one of the captains of my team. Moreover, he’s a left-footed defender while we generally have a lot of right-footed central defenders.

“He’s an important player for me who has always been there when I needed him. That makes all the difference for me that he’s in the squad.”

Asked if a spot for Ake in his squad for the 2026 World Cup is in doubt if his club situation does not improve, Koeman said: “That’s still a long way off”.

Man City to entertain €35m offers for Ake?

Ake is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until June 2027, but according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the defender could leave Man City in January.

It is claimed that the Citizens would only be willing to negotiate a straight transfer in the region of €35m (£30.8m) for the 56-cap Dutch international.

Serie A giants Inter Milan - who signed Manuel Akanji from Man City in the summer - and Juventus are both said to be interested in Ake, while Crystal Palace have already put themselves in a position to battle for the defender’s signature.

Palace have previously been described as a ‘genuine contender' for Ake, as they search of a successor to captain Marc Guehi who is out of contract next summer.