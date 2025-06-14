Man City 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of Man City's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

The biggest winners of the first summer transfer window of 2025, Manchester City touched down in the USA for the Club World Cup with a quartet of shiny new toys to play with.

The Citizens wasted no time in getting their chequebook out - understandable following a highly underwhelming 2024-25 season - and all of Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli will be donning the sky blue kit next term.

Cherki and Reijnders will go a long way to replacing the creative spark of Napoli-bound Kevin De Bruyne, while ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Bettinelli fills the Scott Carson role following the veteran's departure, and Ait-Nouri will solve a left-back conundrum that has plagued Pep Guardiola since 2021.

City's spending has already topped £100m, but the Sky Blues are not done by any stretch of the imagination, and a couple more new faces could be unveiled to the Etihad crowd before September 1.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Man City's 2025 summer transfer window.

Man City confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Rayan Ait-Nouri (£31m, Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Marcus Bettinelli (Undisclosed, Chelsea)

Rayan Cherki (£30.45m, Lyon)

Tijjani Reijnders (£46.5m, AC Milan)

Man City confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Yan Couto (£21m to Borussia Dortmund)

Jacob Wright (££2.3m to Norwich City)

Kevin De Bruyne (free)

Scott Carson (free)

How much have Man City spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Man City total spend summer 2025: £106.95m

Man City total income summer 2025: £23.3m

Man City total profit/loss summer 2025: -£83.65m

Latest Man City transfer rumours

Man City squad