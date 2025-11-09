[monks data]
Manchester City logo
Premier League
Nov 9, 2025 at 4.30pm UK
 
Liverpool logo

Man CityManchester City
vs.
Liverpool

made Man City vs. Liverpool confirmed lineups: Cherki, Wirtz, Isak, Bernardo decisions made for Premier League showdown

By , Senior Reporter
Man City vs. Liverpool confirmed XIs: Cherki, Wirtz, Isak, Bernardo decisions made
© Imago
Manchester City and Liverpool confirm their starting lineups for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola has made a total of three changes to his starting lineup for his 1,000th game in management as his Manchester City side play host to reigning Premier League champions Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

Rayan Cherki, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias all return to the first XI at the expense of Savinho, Tijjani Reijnders and John Stones who all began City’s 4-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Bernardo will captain Man City in midfield and will make his 277th Premier League appearance, moving him above Ederson into third for the most appearances made for the club in the division; only Kevin De Bruyne (285) and David Silva (309) have represented the Citizens in more Premier League matches.

Cherki is also recalled after scoring as a substitute in midweek. The French playmaker provided two assists in his previous Premier League start against Bournemouth last weekend and he is expected to link up with in-form Phil Foden, who enters this contest after his man-of-the-match display, including two goals, against Dortmund.

Jeremy Doku will make his 100th Man City appearance this afternoon and he is expected to operate on the left flank, while leading marksman Erling Haaland - the Premier league’s top scorer with 13 goals in just 10 games - will lead the line.

In the absence of Rodri, Nico Gonzalez will continue at the base of Man City’s midfield, while Dias returns to a four-man backline to play alongside Matheus Nunes, Josko Gvardiol and Nico O’Reilly, protecting Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal.

More to follow...

ID:585443:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3178:
Written by
Oliver Thomas
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Abdukodir Khusanov

Click here for more stories about Liverpool

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Abdukodir Khusanov Alexander Isak Alexis Mac Allister Andrew Robertson Arne Slot Bernardo Silva Cody Gakpo Conor Bradley Curtis Jones Dominik Szoboszlai Erling Haaland Federico Chiesa Florian Wirtz Gianluigi Donnarumma Giorgi Mamardashvili Hugo Ekitike Ibrahima Konate Jeremy Doku John Stones Josko Gvardiol Matheus Nunes Milos Kerkez Mohamed Salah Nathan Ake Nico Gonzalez Nico O'Reilly Omar Marmoush Pep Guardiola Phil Foden Rayan Ait-Nouri Rayan Cherki Rodri Ruben Dias Ryan Gravenberch Savio Virgil van Dijk Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!