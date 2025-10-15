Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Pep Guardiola's Manchester City face Everton in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will resume their pursuit of the Premier League title on Saturday afternoon when they welcome Everton to the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens are hoping to continue the seven-game unbeaten streak they put together prior to the international break, having taken all three points last time out in a 1-0 win on the road against Brentford.

Meanwhile, David Moyes's Toffees ended a four-match winless run when they became the first side to beat Crystal Palace this season, triumphing 2-1 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on October 5.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to catch Saturday's top-flight action.

What time does Manchester City vs. Everton kick off?

The Sky Blues will kick off against Everton at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Manchester City vs. Everton being played?

The Etihad Stadium will be the backdrop for this clash.

The venue currently seats 52,900 spectators, but Man City are in the process of expanding the ground beyond a capacity of 61,000 to boost matchday revenues.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Everton in the UK

TV channels

This game is not available to view live on TV in the UK due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kick offs.

Highlights

Highlights will be available shortly after full time on the Sky Sports app, and will be posted on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later.

Supporters can also tune into Match of the Day on BBC One from 10:30pm on Saturday night, while full-match replays will be hosted on the clubs' own services, CITY+ and evertontv+.

Who will win Manchester City vs. Everton?

City started the season slowly, but after putting together a string of strong results prior to the international break, they find themselves just three points short of top-of-the-table Arsenal.

Additionally, Guardiola's men will be motivated by the opportunity to take advantage of the dysfunction that Liverpool have endured in recent matches, and the manager is sure to remind his players that Arne Slot's Reds are just two points ahead and have to face bitter rivals Manchester United this weekend.

As for Everton, they failed to win any of their fixtures in September, but they began October with a victory over Palace. who were the only remaining unbeaten side in the Premier League.

With that commendable win against the Eagles in mind, as well as the fact that the Citizens are without Ballon d'Or winner Rodri due to a hamstring injury, Moyes will feel that his team are capable of causing an upset.

However, the hosts could have the likes of Omar Marmoush back in contention after he featured for Egypt, and the Sky Blues may have enough firepower to seize all three points.



Anthony Nolan Written by

No Data Analysis info