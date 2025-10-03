Pep Guardiola could achieve 250 Premier League wins in record time when Manchester City meet Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Sky Blues battered Burnley 5-1 last weekend, while the Bees stung Manchester United by three goals to one, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.
BRENTFORD vs. MAN CITY
BRENTFORD
Out: Paris Maghoma (thigh)
Doubtful: Reiss Nelson (illness), Gustavo Nunes (thigh), Fabio Carvalho (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Hickey; Henderson, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago
MAN CITY
Out: Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Cherki (thigh), Abdukodir Khusanov (ankle), Rayan Ait-Nouri (unspecified)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Savinho, Foden, Reijnders, Doku; Haaland
