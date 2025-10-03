[monks data]
Team News: Brentford vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Manchester City and Brentford.

Pep Guardiola could achieve 250 Premier League wins in record time when Manchester City meet Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Sky Blues battered Burnley 5-1 last weekend, while the Bees stung Manchester United by three goals to one, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.


BRENTFORD vs. MAN CITY

BRENTFORD

Out: Paris Maghoma (thigh)

Doubtful: Reiss Nelson (illness), Gustavo Nunes (thigh), Fabio Carvalho (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Hickey; Henderson, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

MAN CITY

Out: Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Cherki (thigh), Abdukodir Khusanov (ankle), Rayan Ait-Nouri (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Savinho, Foden, Reijnders, Doku; Haaland

