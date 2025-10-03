[monks data]
Brentford logo
Premier League | Gameweek 7
Oct 5, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Manchester City logo

Brentford
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Brentford vs. Man City: Pep Guardiola sent “problems” warning as “confident” prediction is made for Premier League clash

By , Senior Reporter
Why Brentford “will always cause Man City problems” as “confident” PL prediction made
© Sports Mole
Brentford have the personnel and implement a philosophy that will “always cause Manchester City problems”, Citizens expert Steven McInerney tells Sports Mole ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford have the personnel and implement a philosophy that will “always cause Manchester City problems”, Citizens expert Steven McInerney from Esteemed Kompany has told Sports Mole ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side head to the capital after playing out a 2-2 draw with Monaco in the Champions League on Wednesday night, with a late controversial penalty denying them all three points.

Nevertheless, Man City have put together a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions and have picked up seven points from their last nine available in the Premier League, most recently thrashing Burnley by a 5-1 scoreline at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

McInerney is "pretty confident" that the Citizens will get the job done against Brentford this weekend, but Guardiola and co have dropped points in two of their last three visits to the Gtech and they have been warned that the Bees have the credentials to put a sting in their tail once again.

Brentford, who sit just three points behind Man City in the Premier League table, are looking to claim back-to-back home wins against Manchester-based opposition this season after deservedly beating Man United 3-1 last weekend.

Igor Thiago of Brentford celebrates scoring against Manchester United, on September 27, 2025

‘Brentford are always a side that will cause Man City problems’

“I think City will win this [but] Brentford are a good side; of course they beat Man United at the weekend, which I enjoyed immensely, and they've still got an awful lot of quality and structure and identity,” McInerney told Sports Mole.

“Of course they've lost an awful lot of players, a lot of quality (in the summer), particularly their forward line and [Christian] Norgaard in midfield as well. They've lost some key parts of their whole identity of what made them such a formidable Premier League side at times, but they've still got quality there.

“[Mikkel] Damsgaard, [Dango] Ouattara out wide, [Kevin] Schade, and [Jordan] Henderson in midfield has been a decent signing for them. [Sepp] Van den Berg, [Caoimhin] Kelleher in goal has been decent for them as well, [Igor] Thiago scoring a couple of goals at the weekend against United will be a massive boost for them. They are a side that knows who they are.

Keith Andrews looks like a decent manager. He's not going to change the world for them or anything like that, and he's maybe not Thomas Frank, but he understands the assignment at least. They've had a reasonably rough start, but they're always a side that will cause Manchester City problems because of the way they play, with the pace out wide, their skill and their organisation.

“They are the epitome of home the Premier League has changed in my humble opinion, in terms of the ceiling being raised in terms of the demands, the expectations of how much a team has to run. Brentford are a great example of that.

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola on September 14, 2025

Man City backed to ‘grind out a win’ at Brentford

“They will always give a side like Man City problems, who want to pass the ball around and want to keep it, because they've been built as the mirror image of that identity. It's going to be difficult, [but] I do look at City right now and I feel in a place where I trust these players.

“City are in a place right now where - with the quality we've got with [Jeremy] Doku and [Erling] Haaland, secure in goal with [Gianluigi] Donnarumma, a good partnership [in defence between Josko] Gvardiol and [Ruben] Dias - I feel pretty confident this City side can grind out a win.

“It might not be sensational football without Rodri there because he nits it all together, but there is [still] quality there. [Phil] Foden and Doku are in incredible form and Haaland is the best striker in the league. I'm confident City could go there and win.”

Considering that Abdukodir Khusanov will miss Sunday’s match through injury, McInerney would not be too surprised to see Man City’s backline sit a little deeper, as they did in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal last month, to reduce the risk of being caught on the counter-attack against Brentford.

Asked if City will need to be wary of Brentford playing long balls over their defence, McInerney said: “Absolutely. Once again, no pace of Khusanov will be a massive blow [in defence] because he's sort of a cheat code in shutting down [counter-attacks].

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring against Monaco, on October 1, 2025

Man City win would be a “really positive step in the right direction”

“Against Arsenal, City were quite willing to sit a bit deeper to allow for that, and I think that pragmatic side of Guardiola is shining through here. I do think they'll allow for that and accept that. We haven't got the recovery pace, though [Matheus] Nunes is good defensively in terms of pace - he's just not an alert as Khusanov.

“I think City will probably just sit a bit deeper and accept that if we can't keep the ball as well as we used to, there's a higher chance of a turnover. Away at Brentford, you have to make some accommodations for that and I think that's one of them.”

Discussing the importance of Sunday’s game from a Man City perspective, McInerney added: “It's a huge this game for Man City, because I don't think you ever want to lose before an international break.

“It sets a really negative mindset going into it. Of course it would be washed away by two weeks international football, but I think where the City side are right now, it'd be a really positive step in the right direction for City to head into international break with that great run of form continuing.”

McInerney has also given his overall prediction for this weekend’s contest, stating which team he believes will prevail from a five-goal thriller at the Gtech.

> Click this link to view and listen to the full discussion

ID:582876:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect8564:
Written by
Oliver Thomas
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Abdukodir Khusanov

Click here for more stories about Manchester City

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Abdukodir Khusanov Erling Haaland Gianluigi Donnarumma Jeremy Doku Josko Gvardiol Keith Andrews Matheus Nunes Pep Guardiola Phil Foden Ruben Dias Steven McInerney Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!