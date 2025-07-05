Championship club Stoke City complete the signing of Manchester City striker Divin Mubama completes a season-long loan deal.

Manchester City striker Divin Mubama has completed a season-long loan move to Championship club Stoke City.

The 20-year-old joined the Citizens from West Ham United last summer when a compensation package of £2m was agreed between the two clubs following the expiration of his contract at the London Stadium.

Mubama was placed into City’s Elite Development squad and enjoyed a superb 2024-25 season in Premier League 2, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists across just appearances in the league phase, before netting six more goals in four matches during the playoffs as the Citizens clinched the title.

The London-born striker also trained regularly with Pep Guardiola’s senior squad and scored on his first-team debut for Man City in a thumping 8-0 FA Cup win over Salford City in the third round in January.

Mubama’s only other senior outing for the Citizens came less than a week later when he featured as a 27-minute substitute in a 6-0 away victory over Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

With the likes of Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush understandably ahead of Mubama in the attacking pecking order at Man City, the striker has decided to make the move to Stoke in search of regular first-team football in the 2025-26 season.



Mubama: “Stoke City is a massive club”

Mubama becomes the eighth player to leave Man City this summer after Kevin De Bruyne, Scott Carson, Yan Couto, Jacob Wright, Juma Bah (on loan), Kaykay and Kyle Walker, the latter of whom recently joined Burnley on a permanent deal.

Reacting to his switch to the Potters, Mubama told the club’s official website: “Stoke City is a massive club, I’m excited to be here and determined to work hard, score goals and do everything I can to help the team.

“It’s important to me that we’ve got it done early so I can focus on getting a full pre-season, learning what the manager wants and how the team plays, and making connections with my fellow players.

“Our fans can expect me to be very hungry, both for goals and for hard work, playing with huge determination to repay the faith people have shown in me.

“For me as a striker, of course it’s about scoring, but it’s also about playing with intensity, getting the crowd going and leading from the front. That’s what the club’s fans can expect from me, and I can’t wait to get going.”



Walters: ‘We wanted to act swiftly and decisively to bring Mubama in’

Sporting Director Jonathan Walters added: “Having already been aware of Divin’s talent and ability, as soon as we knew about his availability, we wanted to act swiftly and decisively to bring him to Stoke City.

“To sign Divin so early within our pre-season - able to play in our matches, build relationships with his teammates and generate tactical awareness of the way we play - is hugely positive.

“We know how lethal he can be in-front of goal, and he’s also someone with the desire and work ethic to put in the hard yards for the team, which is exactly what our supporters love to see.”

Mubama has become Stoke’s third signing of the summer under head coach Mark Robins, after Sorba Thomas and Maksym Taloverov, the latter of whom was unveiled as a new addition just a few hours before Mubama.

Stoke’s new number nine could make his competitive debut for the Potters when they play host to Derby County on the opening weekend of the new Championship season on August 9.