Pep Guardiola reached another milestone in his career upon seeing Manchester City defeat Brentford 1-0 in the Premier League. With the result, the Spanish manager broke a record by achieving 250 victories in the competition.

Guardiola reached the feat with 349 matches played in the top flight of the English Championship, becoming the manager who achieved the feat most quickly. He surpassed the efficiency record of Sir Alex Ferguson, legendary name of Manchester United, with 55 matches fewer.

The historic Scottish manager obtained 250 victories in his 404th match. Arsene Wenger only celebrated the feat after 423 matches.

"It is an honour to be alongside Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger. I will invite them for a good dinner. It is a pleasure to be part of this in Premier League history, very happy. Now let us go for another 250," declared Guardiola.



Guardiola in his tenth season at Manchester City

Guardiola is in his tenth season in charge of the Citizens. The Spaniard took over the Etihad Stadium team in 2016 and, since then, the Manchester club have had their greatest period of success in English football.

From 2016 to the present, City have won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and three Community Shields.

Furthermore, Pep brought to the blue side of the city of Manchester three international trophies, the most important being, of course, the Champions League, a competition he won in the 2022-23 season, being the club's first title.

Guardiola and his second record of the season

And for those who think this was the only personal record broken by Guardiola this season, they are mistaken. The Spaniard became the manager with most matches in Club World Cup history in July 2025.

The feat was achieved after Manchester City's rout of Al-Ain, when he reached his 10th match in the competition, which makes him the manager with most games played in the tournament, alongside fellow Spaniard Ramon Tribulietx.

In addition to the two matches in the Club World Cup and the two in the 2023 World Cup, all of them played with Manchester City, the manager has six other matches. For Barcelona, there were two in 2009 and two in 2011. And, for Bayern Munich, two more matches in 2013.

The numbers become even more special when added to another great factor of Guardiola in football history. Pep became the manager with most victories in the tournament's history, with 10. In second place is Carlo Ancelotti, with seven. The Citizens' boss was also champion in four editions of the World Cup.

This article was originally published on Trivela.