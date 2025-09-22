[monks data]
Team News: Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Team News: Huddersfield Town vs Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both Huddersfield Town and Manchester City ahead of their EFL Cup clash on Wednesday.

Huddersfield Town will host Premier League giants Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday night. 

The Terriers have already defeated higher-division sides in Leicester City and Sunderland in the EFL Cup this term, while the Citizens are competing in this competition for the first time this season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides ahead of their EFL Cup third-round meeting.


HUDDERSFIELD TOWN vs. MANCHESTER CITY

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

Out: Jack Whatmough (calf)

Doubtful: Lynden Gooch (unspecified), Herbie Kane (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Nichols; Sorensen, Feeney, Wallace, Roughan; Vost, Kasumu; Charles, Castledine, Alves; Taylor

MANCHESTER CITY

Out: Rayan Cherki (thigh), Omar Marmoush (knee), Mateo Kovacic (Achilles), Rayan Ait-Nouri (unspecified), Kalvin Phillips (Achilles)

Doubtful: Erling Haaland (back), Nico O'Reilly (unspecified), Abdukodir Khusanov (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Nunes, Stones, Ake, Lewis; Bobb, Silva, Gonzalez, Reijnders, Savinho; Foden

