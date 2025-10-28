Pep Guardiola provides the latest update on the fitness of his Manchester City squad ahead of Wednesday night’s EFL Cup fourth-round clash with Swansea City.

Pep Guardiola has provided the latest update on the fitness of his Manchester City squad ahead of Wednesday night’s EFL Cup fourth-round clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

The Citizens are seeking to swiftly return to winning ways after seeing their nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions ended by Aston Villa in the Premier League last weekend, losing 1-0 at Villa Park.

In-form striker Erling Haaland was unable to extend his impressive 12-game scoring streak for club and country, as he drew a blank against Villa for just the second time in the Premier League this season.

Haaland had a late second-half goal disallowed for offside and was seen in some discomfort shortly after following a nasty collision with the post.

Guardiola has since confirmed that the Norwegian will be assessed ahead of kickoff against Swansea and a late call will be made on whether he features in South Wales.

"Erling, I haven't seen him today, but it was a knock and day-by-day it is better,” Guardiola told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday. “Now we train this afternoon and will know more exactly how he feels.”

Haaland a doubt for Swansea trip as Guardiola issues squad rotation update

Haaland is not expected to start for Man City, even if he passes a late fitness test, as Wednesday’s EFL Cup clash with Swansea represents the "perfect" opportunity for Guardiola to rotate his squad and rest some of his key players.

“Absolutely. The Carabao Cup has always been like that,” Guardiola said when asked it squad rotation comes into his thinking for domestic cup fixtures.

“The guys who take a lot of minutes be ready to show me and show themselves and the team they are completely recovered and ready mentally and the skills and everything to be ready to play.

“And some rest especially for the players who play a lot of minutes. Not just Erling, Ruben [Dias] and Josko [Gvardiol] and the other ones.

“In the previous season we were in that stage with a lot of injuries. Now we have less and now have players who need minutes to get. And the Carabao Cup is perfect for that.”

Meanwhile, Guardiola has offered a positive update on defensive duo Abdukodir Khusanov and Rayan Ait-Nouri, who are both available for selection against Swansea.

Khusanov has missed Man City’s last seven games in all competitions with an unspecified injury in “a dangerous position in his body”, according to Guardiola, but the 21-year-old made a welcome return to training last weekend.

Khusanov, Ait-Nouri available for Man City, Rodri remains out

As for summer signing Ait-Nouri, has not played in any of Man City’s last 10 matches with an ankle problem and was left out of the matchday squad against Aston Villa, but the left-back is fit to play against Swansea.

“[Khusanov] is ready to play a few minutes tomorrow,” Guardiola said, before adding: "[Ait-Nouri is] ready. He's fit and ready, available.”

One player who remains unavailable for selection, though, is star midfielder Rodri who is not quite ready to return to the first-team fold despite returning to training at City Football Academy this week.

The influential Spaniard has been absent from Man City’s last three matches with a hamstring issue sustained in a Premier League win at Brentford before October’s international break.

“(Rodri) still is not ready,” said Guardiola. “Getting better, training with us partially, but of course, after what happened two times with his muscular injuries, we’re going to see how he evolves this week, I would say.”

Asked if there was a date for Rodri's return, Guardiola briefly replied: "No. Hopefully soon, but not yet."

In the absence of Rodri, Nico Gonzalez, Mateo Kovacic and Rico Lewis are all set to battle for a start in a deep-lying midfield role. Kalvin Phillips will also travel with City’s senior squad to Swansea, but Guardiola has confirmed that the midfielder will not start on Wednesday.

