Sports Mole rounds up Manchester City’s injury and suspension news ahead of their EFL Cup fixture with Swansea City.

Manchester City will be bidding to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup when they take on Championship outfit Swansea City in the competition on Wednesday night.

The Citizens will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League, with that result breaking a three-game winning streak for Pep Guardiola's side.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of this weekend’s contest with Swansea, who are currently 13th in the Championship table.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: October 29 (vs. Swansea)

Haaland collided with the post in the latter stages of the Premier League clash with Villa, and he will now need to be assessed before a decision is made on his potential involvement in the EFL Cup fixture.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 29 (vs. Swansea)

Rodri has missed Man City’s last three games since sustaining a hamstring injury in a 1-0 win at Brentford before the international break, but the Spaniard could potentially be available against Swansea.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: October 29 (vs. Swansea)

Khusanov has missed Man City’s last seven games in all competitions with an unspecified injury, and he remains a major doubt for the clash with Championship side Swansea.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 29 (vs. Swansea)

Ait-Nouri was not in the squad against Everton, and there remain concerns over a previous ankle issue, so the defender needs to be assessed ahead of the EFL Cup fixture.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.

No Data Analysis info