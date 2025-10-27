Manchester City will be bidding to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup when they take on Championship outfit Swansea City in the competition on Wednesday night.
The Citizens will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League, with that result breaking a three-game winning streak for Pep Guardiola's side.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of this weekend’s contest with Swansea, who are currently 13th in the Championship table.
ERLING HAALAND
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Knock
Possible return date: October 29 (vs. Swansea)
Haaland collided with the post in the latter stages of the Premier League clash with Villa, and he will now need to be assessed before a decision is made on his potential involvement in the EFL Cup fixture.
RODRI
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: October 29 (vs. Swansea)
Rodri has missed Man City’s last three games since sustaining a hamstring injury in a 1-0 win at Brentford before the international break, but the Spaniard could potentially be available against Swansea.
ABDUKODIR KHUSANOV
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Unspecified
Possible return date: October 29 (vs. Swansea)
Khusanov has missed Man City’s last seven games in all competitions with an unspecified injury, and he remains a major doubt for the clash with Championship side Swansea.
RAYAN AIT-NOURI
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: October 29 (vs. Swansea)
Ait-Nouri was not in the squad against Everton, and there remain concerns over a previous ankle issue, so the defender needs to be assessed ahead of the EFL Cup fixture.
MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST
Man City have no suspended players for this match.No Data Analysis info