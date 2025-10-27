Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City face Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Premier League giants Manchester City are hoping to continue their hunt for silverware on Wednesday when they travel to take on Championship side Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Pep Guardiola's Citizens lost ground in the top-flight title race when they were beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa on Sunday, and a midweek victory could help them to recover.

As for Alan Sheehan's Swans, they will be aiming to build on their 2-1 win against Norwich City last time out, but they are certainly this game's underdogs.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch this EFL Cup clash.

What time does Swansea City vs. Manchester City kick off?

Man City will kick off against Swansea at 7:45pm on Wednesday, October 29 for those in the UK.

Where is Swansea City vs. Manchester City being played?

The Welsh team will welcome the Sky Blues to the Swansea.com Stadium, a ground that is likely better known to Premier League fans by its former name - the Liberty Stadium.

Wednesday's hosts have lost just two of their 10 home matches this season, winning five and drawing three.

How to watch Swansea City vs. Manchester City in the UK

TV channels

Fans can catch the action on Sky Sports+.

Streaming

Viewers can also stream the game via the Sky Sports+ app, as well as with NOW UK if they have access to the Sky Sports subscription on the online platform.

Highlights

Highlights for this tie will be posted on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel after full time, while extended highlights will be available on the clubs' internal services, CityTV and SwansTV.

Who will win Swansea City vs. Manchester City?

Man City are undoubtedly the favourites to win the tie given their Premier League status, even with the number of changes that Guardiola is likely to make to his starting XI.

The Sky Blues may have lost to Villa at the weekend, but they were on a 10-game unbeaten streak prior, and they will be confident of getting back on track on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Swansea have been mixed in the Championship this term and look set for another mid-table finish given that they have won two, lost two and drawn one of their five most recent matches.

However, they will be keen to give a good account of themselves in any case, and while they are likely to be eliminated from the EFL Cup, they have proven resilient on their own turf with only two home defeats all season across every competition.



