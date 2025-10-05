Manchester City midfielder Rodri goes off injured against Brentford, and there are fears that the Spaniard could be sidelined for a significant period.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was forced off against Brentford on Sunday with what looked like a hamstring issue.

The Citizens beat the Bees 1-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium, bouncing back from a 2-2 stalemate with Monaco midweek in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola will be delighted that his side are now just three points behind first-placed Arsenal, but perhaps the most concerning aspect of the game is the potential injury suffered by Rodri.

The Spaniard missed most of the 2024-25 campaign after undergoing surgery to repair the ACL in his right knee following his injury against Arsenal in September 2024.

Rodri overstretched for a ball against Brentford, and he was visibly in pain, with City's medical staff treating his right hamstring, and the midfielder was replaced in the 21st minute by Nico Gonzalez.

How long will Rodri be out for?

There has been no confirmation yet from Pep Guardiola on the severity of Rodri's injury, and fans will hope that any setback is only a Grade 1 strain, which would require an absence ranging from a few days to a couple of weeks.

A Grade 2 injury would mean that Rodri has experienced a partial tear of the muscle or tendon, and he would then be sidelined for a period ranging from three to six weeks.

If the midfielder has suffered a Grade 3 injury, then there is a chance that surgery may be required, and the Spaniard would need to spend at least eight weeks recovering.

Bukayo Saka picked up a hamstring issue in December 2024 for Arsenal, but the winger did not return to action until April, and such an absence for Rodri would be an immense blow to Guardiola.

Can Manchester City cope without Rodri and win the Premier League title?

Rodri's impact on the pitch was deemed so significant that he was labelled the best player in the world in 2024, winning the Ballon d'Or ahead of the likes of Vinicius Junior.

City finished third in the Premier League last term, their worst placement since the 2016-17 season, and their points total of 71 was their worst return since they secured a fourth-placed finish in 2015-16.

Guardiola has shown that he can still secure European football without the 29-year-old, but it is difficult to see the club competing with the likes of Arsenal or Liverpool for the title if Rodri is set to spend an extended period on the sidelines.

No Data Analysis info