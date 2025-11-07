[monks data]
Premier League | Gameweek 11
Nov 9, 2025 at 4.30pm UK
 
Liverpool logo

Man CityManchester City
vs.
Liverpool

Man City injury news: Latest Rodri injury update delivered by Pep Guardiola before Liverpool showdown

Guardiola delivers latest Rodri injury update before Man City vs. Liverpool
Pep Guardiola provides the latest update on the fitness of Manchester City midfielder Rodri ahead of Sunday’s Premier League showdown with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola has provided the latest update on the fitness of Manchester City midfielder Rodri ahead of Sunday’s Premier League showdown with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

The 29-year-old has been struggling for fitness following a significant spell on the sidelines with an ACL injury last season, playing the full 90 minutes in just two of his eight appearances across all competitions in the current campaign.

Rodri tweaked his hamstring in Man City’s 1-0 win at Brentford shortly before October's international break and missed the next four games before making a late substitute appearance in last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Bournemouth.

Guardiola then made the decision to leave Rodri out of his matchday squad for Wednesday’s 4-1 Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund and a late call will be made on his availability for Sunday’s clash with Liverpool.

The Catalan coach has not completely ruled out Rodri featuring against the Merseyside giants, but he has hinted he does not want to risk the Spain international if he is not 100% fit and a return after the international break is more likely.

Manchester City's Rodri pictured on September 18, 2025

Rodri likely to miss Liverpool clash as Guardiola issues fresh update

Speaking about Rodri at a press conference on Friday afternoon, Guardiola said: “We will see tomorrow.

“I think we won’t take a risk ahead of the international break. We have to find the moment he feels strong and fit to sustain the actions in the game properly, so demanding, can sustain it in order to make that step.

“Still we are in November, and the best part of the season is ahead of us and we need him.

“We are playing without the Ballon d’Or winner of two seasons ago and a massively important player for us. We are desperate to have him back.”

In Rodri’s absence, Nico Gonzalez is expected to play in a deep-lying midfield role and Guardiola believes that he is “becoming a really good, important player.”

Meanwhile, the only other injury concern for Man City is with fellow midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who is set to be out for “a while” with an ankle/heel problem.

Written by
Oliver Thomas
