Ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday, Sports Mole looks back at Pep Guardiola's career record as a manager against Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola will face Manchester United for the 30th time in career when he welcomes the Red Devils to the Etihad to face his Manchester City side in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Spaniard has faced United with all three clubs he has managed, initially doing so at Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and now on a regular basis with their rivals down the road in Manchester.

Considering United’s struggles in the post-Fergie era though, Guardiola has still found it tough against them on numerous occasions.

Here, Sports Mole looks back on Guardiola’s career record against the Red Devils.

Pep Guardiola vs. Manchester United

Played: 29

Won: 16

Drawn: 4

Lost: 9

Goals For: 57

Goals Against: 37

Even before moving to Man City, and winning an endless list of major honours, Guardiola was the arch-nemesis of Man United, inflicting two hugely notable defeats on them during his time at Barcelona.

In both 2009 and 2011, Guardiola’s legendary Barcelona side got the better of Alex Ferguson’s Man United in the Champions League final, winning 2-0 in Rome in the first meeting, before putting on a footballing masterclass at Wembley two years later in a 3-1 success.

Guardiola then moved to Bayern Munich, and faced the Red Devils when they were under the brief tutelage of David Moyes, and despite suffering a slight scare in the second leg, the Bavarians rallied to win 4-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals, but they were then thumped in the following round by Real Madrid.

After three years at Bayern, Guardiola made the move to Man City, and won his first derby against United 2-1 at Old Trafford, despite coming under fire following a howler from Claudio Bravo, who had been controversially brought in for the ousted Joe Hart.

Guardiola struggled to get the better of United at the Etihad though, winning just one of the first six home derbies, and losing four.

His City side even lost both league encounters in the 2019-20 season, but they more than made up for that by beating their cross-city rivals in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup in both 2020 and 2021, going on to win the trophy in both seasons.

United suffered six defeats in seven meetings between 2021 and mid-2024 to Guardiola’s City, including in the 2023 FA Cup final, where Ilkay Gundogan inspired them to glory in a 2-1 win at Wembley.

However, in the 2024 FA Cup final, Guardiola suffered one of the most shocking defeats of his managerial career, losing 2-1 to Erik ten Hag’s side, that had flattered to deceive for much of that season.

Guardiola’s struggles against the Red Devils continued into the 2024-25 season, when facing Ruben Amorim, losing at home in dramatic circumstances, conceding two goals in the final minute to fall to a 2-1 defeat at home, before playing out a drab 0-0 draw at Old Trafford in the April.



