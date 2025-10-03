[monks data]
Premier League | Gameweek 7
Oct 5, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Manchester City logo

Brentford
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Brentford vs. Man City: Erling Haaland's record against the Bees including overall wins, goals and assists

By , Senior Reporter and Ben Knapton, Senior Reporter
Erling Haaland's record vs. Brentford
© IMAGO / Sportimage / Imago
Sports Mole takes a look at Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's record against Brentford, including overall wins, goals and assists.

© Reuters

Leading from the front with 11 goals in all competitions already this season, Erling Haaland aims to cause more devastation up top when Manchester City face Brentford in Sunday's Premier League battle at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Scandinavian sensation has been in ruthless form in the country and on the continent so far this season, notching another brace for himself in City's 2-2 Champions League draw with Monaco in midweek.

With an astounding 52 goals in just 50 Champions League games, Haaland has scored more times in his first half-century of Champions League appearances than nine clubs did; the likes of Celtic, Galatasaray and Besiktas all failed to notch that many in their opening 50 matches in the competition.

Back to Premier League matters, Haaland has already streaked clear in the race for the Golden Boot with eight top-flight goals from six appearances, double that of joint-closest challengers Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony and Igor Thiago.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Haaland's record against Brentford for Man City.


Erling Haaland's record vs. Brentford

Played: 5

Won: 3

Drawn: 1

Lost: 1

Goals: 3

Assists: 1

Since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, Haaland has faced Brentford competitively five times, with all of those encounters taking place in the Premier League.

The Norwegian's first meeting with the Bees was one to forget as he failed to make the net ripple or register an assist, despite playing the full 90 minutes in a surprise 2-1 home defeat in November 2022.

Haaland then watched on as an unused substitute in the reverse fixture in May, as City - who had already sealed the Premier League title that season - had one eye on both the FA Cup and Champions League finals, which they went on to win and complete a historic treble.

City's No.9 faced Brentford both home and away the following season (2023-24) and provided an assist for hat-trick hero Phil Foden in a 3-1 victory in February 2024 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Just 15 days later, Man City secured a slender 1-0 win over Brentford at the Etihad Stadium and Haaland scored the decisive goal midway through the second half, capitalising on a slip from compatriot Kristoffer Ajer before bursting through on goal and slotting a composed finish into the bottom corner.

Haaland started against Brentford on matchday four of the 2024-25 Premier League season and scored twice to help Man City come from behind and beat the Bees 2-1 at the Etihad in September 2024, but the striker drew a blank in front of goal in a 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium four months later.

Written by
Oliver Thomas
Steven McInerney looks ahead to Man City's clash with Brentford on January 13, 2025
