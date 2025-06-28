Sports Mole previews Monday's Club World Cup clash between Manchester City and Al-Hilal, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Both unbeaten in the 2025 Club World Cup so far, something must give when Manchester City and Al-Hilal square off in Monday's last-16 showdown at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Pep Guardiola's men sailed through to the knockouts with maximum points, while their star-studded Saudi counterparts accepted second place behind Real Madrid in their section.

Match preview

Starved of silverware for too long, Manchester City laid down many a marker in a near-flawless group-stage, where they were the only side to claim nine points from a possible nine en route to a customary knockout place.

After putting a combined total of eight strikes past Al-Ain and Wydad AC, the Citizens continued on their merciless path when faced with an ostensibly tougher test in the shape of Juventus, whom they were competing with in a straight shootout from first place.

However, despite one calamity from Ederson - whose blushes were spared by an even worse blunder from Pierre Kalulu - Guardiola's charges stormed to a statement 5-2 win over the Old Lady to assure themselves of the Group G gold medal.

As well as finishing the first phase with the best overall points and goals total, Man City's goal difference of +11 was the best of its kind, and they led for an astounding 89% of their time on the pitch, another unrivalled record.

Including the closing stages of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, the Sky Blues have now strung together a pleasing five-match winning streak in all competitions, although their upcoming foes are yet to suffer the bitter taste of defeat in the USA too.

While City let their attackers do the talking in Group G, Al-Hilal only mustered a paltry three goals in Group H, but that trio of strikes was enough for the silver medal thanks to a stellar defensive record.

Only Real Madrid managed to find a way past Simone Inzaghi's men in the earliest stage; following that 1-1 stalemate, Al-Hilal shared the goalless spoils with Red Bull Salzburg before a critical triumph versus Pachuca on matchday three.

Salem Al-Dawsari's delightful lob and Marcos Leonardo's injury-time tap-in secured the Saudis' spot in the knockout rounds, and with a mere one goal conceded in three matches, Al-Hilal shared the best defensive record in the group stage with Paris Saint-Germain.

Not since a 3-1 loss to Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League semi-finals have Al-Hilal come out on the wrong end of the scoreline, avoiding defeat in eight straight contests since as they gear up for only a second competitive meeting with a Premier League club.

The Blue Waves' maiden meeting with an English side saw Chelsea prevail 1-0 in the 2021-22 Club World Cup semi-finals, but rectifying those errors against a team in a different shade of blue will earn Al-Hilal a quarter-final tussle with either Fluminense or Inzaghi's erstwhile employers, Inter Milan.

Manchester City Club World Cup form:

W W W

Manchester City form (all competitions):

L W W W W W









Al-Hilal Club World Cup form:

D D W

Al-Hilal form (all competitions):

W L W D D W









Team News

As City pursue global glory, a thought will be spared for the unfortunate Claudio Echeverri, who injured his ankle in training before the Juventus thrashing and could miss the remainder of the tournament.

Rico Lewis is keeping Echeverri company on the sidelines as he serves the third and final game of his suspension, while Mateo Kovacic is back home recuperating from his recent Achilles operation.

Following his half-time introduction on June 26, Erling Haaland bagged senior career goal number 300 and ought to demote Omar Marmoush to the bench as Guardiola rotates his resources once more.

Man City and Al-Hilal can empathise when it comes to attacking fitness blows, as the Blue Waves lost captain Al-Dawsari to a hamstring injury against Pachuca, and the 33-year-old is facing up to six weeks out of action.

Inzaghi replaced his stricken skipper with Mohamed Kanno - a midfielder by trade - against Pachuca, and it would not be a shock to see that change occur from the first whistle as the Al-Hilal boss shifts to a more defence-heavy setup.

Further back, ex-City defender Joao Cancelo prepares for a Sky Blues reunion, while former Chelsea centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly serves as the central defensive rock.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Nunes, Khusanov, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez, Gundogan; Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Al-Hilal possible starting lineup:

Bono; Cancelo, Tambakti, Koulibaly, Lodi; N. Al-Dawsari, Neves, Kanno; Milinkovic-Savic; Malcom, Leonardo

We say: Manchester City 2-0 Al-Hilal

Defence was sometimes the best form of attack for Al-Hilal in the group stage, but even a rotated City side will find a way through eventually, and the last-16 clash should be a formality from thereon in.

The loss of Al-Dawsari is also a devastating blow both offensively and mentally for the Saudi Pro League giants, and we can only picture City advancing to the quarter-finals with little trouble.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email