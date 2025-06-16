Debuts all round: Predicted Man City XI vs. Wydad AC

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Manchester City could line up for Wednesday's Club World Cup Group G clash with Wydad AC.

Three of Manchester City's four new summer signings should be in line for competitive debuts in Wednesday's Club World Cup Group G opener against Moroccan outfit Wydad AC in Philadelphia.

Pep Guardiola's ranks have been strengthened by the arrivals of Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders and Marcus Bettinelli, although the latter is simply expected to play the Scott Carson role.

However, Cherki, Ait-Nouri and Reijnders are all poised to make their first appearances in the sky blue strip, potentially from the first whistle, although confidently predicting Guardiola's lineup for this opener is a fool's errand.

Ait-Nouri could comprise part of a youthful defence also holding Abdukodir Khusanov, Rico Lewis and Josko Gvardiol, although Vitor Reis will also anticipate some long-awaited minutes at the back in front of Ederson.

Mateo Kovacic has been left behind due to a heel problem, so Nico Gonzalez could link arms with Reijnders in the centre of the park as Guardiola looks to the future; Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan's futures remain up in the air.

The versatile Cherki is capable of functioning either on the right or through the middle, but the ex-Lyon protege may occupy the former role on Wednesday as Phil Foden starts centrally.

Jeremy Doku has our vote to win the battle to start on the left, while Erling Haaland may have his eyes on the Golden Boot so should act as the Citizens' focal point.

Man City possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Lewis, Khusanov, Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri; Reijnders, Gonzalez; Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland