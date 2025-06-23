Club World Cup header www

Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Juventus Club World Cup clash: Echeverri, Kovacic latest

By
Echeverri, Kovacic latest: Man City injury, suspension list for Juventus clash
Sports Mole take a look at Manchester City’s injury and suspension news ahead of Thursday’s FIFA Club World Cup Group G clash with Juventus.

Manchester City will aim to secure a flawless Group G campaign with three wins from three and clinch top spot when they face Juventus on Thursday in the Club World Cup.

The Citizens kicked off the tournament with a 2-0 victory over Wydad AC, followed by a dominant 6-0 win against Al-Ain on Monday, setting up a final-day showdown for first spot with Juventus. 

Man City are tied with the Old Lady on six points but trail first place on goals scored, meaning the Citizens must win if they are to progress as winners of Group G.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest with their UAE counterparts.


Mateo Kovacic

Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic on November 5, 2024

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: Unknown

Mateo Kovacic is unable to play a part at the Club World Cup due to undergoing Achilles surgery at the beginning of this month, meaning the midfielder is expected to remain on the sidelines for up to three months.


Claudio Echeverri

Manchester City's Claudio Echeverri on May 17, 2025

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Claudio Echeverri started and scored in Man City's 6-0 victory over Al-Ain, but the forward was taken off at half-time due to a twisted ankle and, as a result, is a doubt for the upcoming clash with Juventus.

