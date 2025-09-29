Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Monaco and Manchester City.

Reuniting eight years on from a 12-goal aggregate thriller in the 2016-17 Champions League last 16, Monaco and Manchester City square off in league-phase action at the Stade Louis II on Wednesday.

The Citizens strolled to a 2-0 win over 10-man Napoli first up, while Adi Hutter's men were embarrassed 4-1 by Club Brugge, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

MONACO

Out: Paul Pogba (fitness), Lukas Hradecky (knee), Lamine Camara (ankle), Denis Zakaria (groin), Aleksandr Golovin (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kohn; Vanderson, Dier, Kehrer, Henrique; Akliouche, Coulibaly, Teze, Fati; Balogun, Biereth

MAN CITY

Out: Rayan Cherki (thigh), Abdukodir Khusanov (ankle), Rayan Ait-Nouri (unspecified), Omar Marmoush (knee)

Doubtful: Rodri (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Bobb, Silva, Reijnders, Doku; Haaland

No Data Analysis info