Man City vs. Dortmund confirmed lineups: Cherki benched, Haaland starts as Guardiola makes three changes for Champions League clash

Man City vs. Dortmund confirmed XIs: Cherki benched as Pep makes three changes for UCL clash
Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund confirm their starting lineups for tonight’s Champions League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made three changes to his starting lineup for tonight’s Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium.

Summer signing Rayan Cherki was a standout performer for the Citizens in last weekend's 3-1 home victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League, setting up two first-half goals for leading marksman Erling Haaland.

However, the French playmaker drops down to the substitutes' bench this evening along with Ruben Dias and captain Bernardo Silva, as John Stones, Tijjani Reijnders and Savinho have all been recalled to the first XI.

Stones will partner Josko Gvardiol in central defence, protecting Gianluigi Donnarumma between the sticks, while Matheus Nunes and Nico O'Reilly - who scored his first goal of the season against Bournemouth - continue as full-backs.

Star lynchpin Rodri has been left out of Man City's matchday squad as he continues to build up his fitness in training, so Nico Gonzalez will remain in a deep-lying midfield role, with Reijnders and Phil Foden set to operate in advanced positions.

Savinho will begin on the right flank and Jeremy Doku retains his spot on the left, while Haaland leads the line against his former club and will endeavour to break another Champions League scoring record this evening.

Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck on October 25, 2025

Sabitzer, Schlotterbeck, Adeyemi all recalled to Dortmund XI

As for Borussia Dortmund, head coach Nico Kovac has made five changes to the side that began th 1-0 Bundesliga win over Augsburg last Friday.

Former Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is handed a start in midfield at the expense of ex-Brighton man Pascal Gross and will play alongside former Man City academy starlet Felix Nmecha.

Nico Schlotterbeck is also recalled and will captain the German giants in a three-man backline alongside Waldemar Anton and Ramy Bensebaini.

Julian Ryerson and Daniel Svensson both return to the first XI to begin as wing-backs, while Karim Adeyemi is recalled to provide support for attack for Maximilian Beier and star striker Serhou Guirassy.

Meanwhile, Jobe Bellingham has been named among the substitutes’ along with Emre Can, Carney Chukwuemeka, Fabio Silva and Yan Couto, who was once on the books at Man City but never made a single appearance for the club.

Manchester City starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Gonzalez; Savinho, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Bettinelli, Dias, Ake, Marmoush, Cherki, Bernardo, Ait-Nouri, Khusanov, Bobb, Lewis

Borussia Dortmund starting lineup: Kobel; Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson; Adeyemi, Beier; Guirassy

Subs: Ostrzinski, Meyer, Couto, Bellingham, Gross, Chukwuemeka, Silva, Can, Anselmino

