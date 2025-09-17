Erling Haaland will be aiming to earn a slice of Champions League history when Manchester City welcome Kevin De Bruyne’s Napoli to the Etihad Stadium for their opening League Phase fixture in the 2025-26 competition on Thursday night.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland will be looking to break another Champions League scoring record in Thursday’s League Phase opener against Napoli at the Etihad Stadium.

The prolific Norwegian has made an electric start to the 2025-26 season in front of goal, scoring five times in just four Premier League games, including a second-half brace in last weekend’s 3-0 victory over rivals Manchester United.

Haaland was also in red-hot form on international duty earlier this month, scoring six goals for Norway across two 2026 World Cup qualifiers, including five goals netted in a thumping 11-1 win over Moldova.

The 25-year-old is keen to carry over his impressive goalscoring form into the new Champions League season as he endeavours to fire the Citizens to their second triumph in four years in the competition.

Man City’s No.9 has been rewriting record books ever since he announced himself to Europe’s premier club competition with a first-half hat-trick for Red Bull Salzburg on his debut five years ago.

Haaland, who went on to represent Borussia Dortmund before signing for Pep Guardiola’s side in the summer of 2022, currently sits 10th on the all-time list of top scorers in the Champions League with 49 goals in just 48 games - level with Real Madrid icon Alfredo Di Stefano.

Haaland out to surpass Henry, break Van Nistelrooy CL record

The Scandinavian has netted 26 of those goals in 29 appearances for Man City, including eight strikes in nine outings in last season’s competition as the Citizens crashed out in the knockout playoff round to Real Madrid.

Haaland is hoping to make a strong start to the new League Phase campaign and will be aiming to earn another slice of Champions League history when Man City lock horns with Kevin De Bruyne’s Napoli.

If Haaland makes the net ripple on Thursday, he will become the fastest player in Champions League history to score 50 goals in the competition.

Former Man United and Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy currently holds the record for the fewest games to reach 50 Champions League goals, doing so in 62 matches.

Haaland already boasts the record for being the quickest player to reach 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 goals in Champions League history, and he is more than likely to beat Van Nistelrooy’s record as he needs to score just one goal in his next 13 appearances in the competition to achieve it.

At least one goal scored against Napoli would also see Haaland draw level with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry (50 goals) on the Champions League’s all-time scoring list, while two or more goals scored would see City’s No.9 leapfrog the Frenchman into ninth place.

“Special” Haaland is a “machine” for Man City

After making a strong start to the new season, Haaland has received plenty of praise from his Man City teammates including new signing Gianluigi Donnarumma, who made his full Premier League debut last weekend.

"Besides from being a fantastic player, one of the best in the world if not the best in the world, he's a fantastic person as well, and that's what makes him even better in a way.” Donnarumma said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“I've got an incredible relationship with him. He immediately welcomed me.”

After the Manchester derby, Jeremy Doku labelled Haaland a “machine” in front of goal, while Guardiola described his star striker as a “special player” who “never disappoints us since he arrived”.

Haaland is preparing to face Napoli for the first time since the 2019-20 Champions League group stage when he scored three goals across two appearances for Red Bull Salzburg, although his efforts were ultimately in vain as the Austrian side failed to win either match (losing 3-2 at home and drawing 1-1 away).

