Manchester City will be aiming to make a winning start to their 2025-26 Champions League league stage campaign when they host the Italian champions Napoli on Thursday night.
Pep Guardiola's side will enter the match off the back of a morale-boosting result, having beaten bitter rivals Manchester United 3-0 in the Manchester derby on Sunday afternoon.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of this weekend’s contest with Napoli, who were 3-1 winners over Fiorentina in Serie A on Saturday.
OMAR MARMOUSH
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Marmoush missed the Manchester derby after he sustained a knee injury while on international duty with Egypt, and the attacker is expected to be on the sidelines until at least the start of October.
RAYAN CHERKI
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: November 5 (vs. Borussia Dortmund)
Cherki is sidelined until at least the start of November with a thigh problem, with his return to action potentially coming against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
MATEO KOVACIC
Status: Out
Type of injury: Achilles
Possible return date: September 27 (vs. Burnley)
Kovacic underwent Achilles surgery earlier this summer, and the midfielder remains on the sidelines, but he could potentially be back in the fold before the end of September.
JOHN STONES
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: September 18 (vs. Napoli)
Stones missed out against Man United on Sunday due to a minor muscular problem, but the issue is not serious, and the Englishman could be back in the squad for the clash with Napoli.
RAYAN AIT-NOURI
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Unspecified
Possible return date: September 18 (vs. Napoli)
Ait-Nouri recovered from an ankle injury to start in Man City's defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion before the September international break, but he has since suffered an unspecified problem and will need to be assessed before a decision is made on his potential involvement here.
MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST
Man City have no suspended players for this match.
No Data Analysis info