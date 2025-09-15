Sports Mole rounds up Manchester City’s injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League clash with Napoli.

Manchester City will be aiming to make a winning start to their 2025-26 Champions League league stage campaign when they host the Italian champions Napoli on Thursday night.

Pep Guardiola's side will enter the match off the back of a morale-boosting result, having beaten bitter rivals Manchester United 3-0 in the Manchester derby on Sunday afternoon.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City's latest injury and suspension news ahead of this weekend's contest with Napoli, who were 3-1 winners over Fiorentina in Serie A on Saturday.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Marmoush missed the Manchester derby after he sustained a knee injury while on international duty with Egypt, and the attacker is expected to be on the sidelines until at least the start of October.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: November 5 (vs. Borussia Dortmund)

Cherki is sidelined until at least the start of November with a thigh problem, with his return to action potentially coming against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: September 27 (vs. Burnley)

Kovacic underwent Achilles surgery earlier this summer, and the midfielder remains on the sidelines, but he could potentially be back in the fold before the end of September.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 18 (vs. Napoli)

Stones missed out against Man United on Sunday due to a minor muscular problem, but the issue is not serious, and the Englishman could be back in the squad for the clash with Napoli.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: September 18 (vs. Napoli)

Ait-Nouri recovered from an ankle injury to start in Man City's defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion before the September international break, but he has since suffered an unspecified problem and will need to be assessed before a decision is made on his potential involvement here.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.

