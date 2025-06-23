Mamelodi Sundowns head to Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium this Tuesday night for a must-win Club World Cup clash against Fluminense.

The South African champions need a victory to guarantee their spot in the last 16, while their Brazilian opponents will progress to the knockout stage with a draw.

Match preview

The Club World Cup may not have much significance for European clubs, but that is certainly not the case for others in the competition – including the Mamelodi Sundowns.

The South African side has already earned over $11m at the event, which is more than double the amount they would have received for winning the CAF Champions League.

While that may not sound like a lot of money for most clubs involved, for the Sundowns it is an extraordinary financial boost, which will not only secure their future for years to come but also strengthen their position as a major force in African football.

Things could still get a lot better for Masandawana, who have an opportunity to bank a further $9.5m with a win over Brazilian giants Fluminense.

While the South African outfit are seen as big underdogs by the bookmakers, Miguel Cardoso’s men will certainly feel confident after holding their own against Borussia Dortmund last time out.

The Sundowns were ultimately beaten 4-3 by the Bundesliga giants, but scoring three goals against elite opposition will give the South Africans plenty of encouragement ahead of Tuesday’s showdown in Miami.

Similarly to their opponents, Fluminense are also taking the competition seriously – something that can be said about all the Brazilian teams in the tournament.

While they may not have big budgets, Brazil’s representatives are proving they have heart and determination after stunning their European rivals.

Reigning Copa Libertadores champions Botafogo, for instance, sensationally beat Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, while Flamengo refused to be outdone and thumped Chelsea 3-1 to secure their spot in the last 16.

Fluminense also impressed as they secured a goalless draw with Borussia Dortmund before beating Ulsan Hyundai. They are now just one point away from guaranteeing their spot in the knockout stage.

The Tricolor reached the final of the Club World Cup back in 2023, and they will be looking for another strong run this time round.

Mamelodi Sundowns Club World Cup form: LW

Mamelodi Sundowns form (all competitions): LWWWW

Fluminense Club World Cup form: WD

Fluminense form (all competitions): WDWWW

Team News

Mamelodi Sundowns could be without striker Lebo Mothiba, who pulled a muscle during Saturday’s defeat against Borussia Dortmund and now faces a late fitness test.

Tashreeq Matthews replaced Arthur Sales in the starting team against the Bundesliga side, and he is expected to keep his place.

Fluminense head into Tuesday’s match without the injured duo of Otavio and Yeferson Soteldo, who were ruled out at the start of the tournament.

Agustin Canobbio and Facundo Bernal are both injury doubts, while Keno and German Cano are back in action and are available for selection.

Mamelodi Sundowns predicted lineup: Williams; Mudau, Cupido, Kekana, Lunga; Mokoena; Lucas Ribeiro, Zwane, Allende, Matthews; Rayners

Fluminense predicted lineup: Fabio; Guga, Silva, Freytes, Gabriel Fuentes; Martinelli, Hercules; Arias, Ganso, Serna; Cano

We say: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-2 Fluminense

While Mamelodi Sundowns have certainly made their mark at the tournament, we are expecting Fluminense to get the win.

The Brazilian side are in sensational form across all competitions, and we are backing the 2023 finalists to book their spot in the last 16 with a victory.



