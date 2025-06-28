Sports Mole previews Sunday's J1 League clash between Albirex Niigata and Machida Zelvia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams who have endured relatively underwhelming J1 League campaigns to date go head to head in matchday 22 on Sunday as Albirex Niigata play host to Machida Zelvia.

The visitors are ninth in the standings with 31 points from their 21 matches, 12 points better off than the home side ahead of this weekend's encounter at the Denka Big Swan Stadium.

Match preview

Finishing just four points above the drop zone last time out, Albirex Niigata just about managed to preserve their top-flight status but are now faced with another relegation scrap just past the midway point of the current campaign.

Daisuke Kimori's men were beaten 3-1 by Kawasaki Frontale on Wednesday for their third loss in four matches, which left them 18th in the table, three points adrift of safety despite having played one game more.

A lack of defensive solidity continues to haunt Albi, as the three goals conceded en route to defeat last time out took their tally for the campaign to 33 – the most of any side in the Japanese top flight this term.

Having not lost three matches in a row since October 2024, Albirex will be hopeful of getting themselves back to winning ways in front of their fans, where they are on a three-match winning run across league and cup duty.

In the first of seven consecutive matches against sides currently in the top half, Sunday's hosts must rise up to the occasion and set the tone with a solid display ahead of a daunting run of games to come.

Taking part in their first-ever J1 League campaign in last year's edition, Machida Zelvia nearly pulled off one of the biggest upsets in sporting history by going all the way before falling short in the end by six points.

Buoyed by their fine start to life amongst the elite, Go Kuroda's men would have entered into the new season with a high level of optimism, although their showing this time around has been relatively unimpressive.

Machida won just one of their seven games across all competitions in May, although they have since responded with three straight wins in June off the back of a 2-1 triumph over Kashima Antlers on Saturday.

Just five points shy of defending champions Vessel Kobe in fourth, Machida remain firmly in the hunt for continental football, and their away form has been a huge contributing factor, with only Kashiwa picking up more points on the road.

Sunday's visitors will now go in search of another huge scalp on enemy territory to continue their upturn in form with victory number four on the bounce and become just the sixth team in the division to hit the 10-win mark this season.

Team News

Albeit to no avail, Jin Okumura came off the bench to grab a goal for Albirex Niigata in their most recent outing and could be rewarded with a place in the XI here.

Leading goalscorer Motoki Hasegawa saw his goal drought extend to seven matches following another blank against Kawasaki, but the midfielder should return to the hosts' lineup for this one.

Machida Zelvia's Takumi Narasaka has missed each of the last two matches and is not expected to be back in time to play any part in this weekend's encounter.

After a slow start to life for the visitors in his debut season, Yuki Soma has already racked up 10 direct goal contributions (four goals and six assists) in 18 matches so far, making him one to keep an eye on.

Albirex Niigata possible starting lineup:

Tashiro; Hashimoto, Inamura, Fitzgerald, Fujiwara; Okumura, Hoshi, Miyamoto, Gomes; Hasegawa, Taniguchi

Machida Zelvia possible starting lineup:

Tani; Okamura, Kikuchi, Shoji; Mochizuki, Mae, Shimoda, Hayashi; Nishimura, Soma, Fujio

We say: Albirex Niigata 1-2 Machida Zelvia

Machida are in the ascendancy heading into this one and will be confident of coming away with all three points.

We are leaning towards a win for the visitors when all is said and done.

