Sports Mole takes a look at five players who could leave Lyon after their shock relegation to Ligue 2.

One of French football’s gargantuan clubs, Lyon, have been officially relegated to Ligue 2 due to their disastrous financial situation.

The seven-time Ligue 1 champions were provisionally relegated back in November with the club reportedly over £400m in debt, and their demotion to the second tier has now been confirmed after failing to convince the league’s Direction Nationale du Controle de Gestion (DNGC) of their improved financial stability.

The decision has sent shockwaves across European football, as it was widely expected Lyon would stay in the top flight, and while Lyon will certainly appeal, a mass exodus of their top players is already being anticipated.

Lyon may be forced to sell first-team stars at cut-price fees to ease their financial burden, with wages of many players also unsustainable in the second division, while several players will be aiming for moves to avoid competing in Ligue 2.

This has handed Europe’s elite a major opportunity, with the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool given a significant boost in their efforts to sign 20-year-old Malick Fofana, who now appears certain to leave after sustained interest.

Several other key players are expected to follow suit, giving top sides across the continent a chance to secure high-quality talent at a bargain price.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at five players who could leave Les Gones after their shock relegation.

Malick Fofana

Fofana is Lyon’s brightest remaining talent following the departure of Rayan Cherki to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window, and the Belgian also looks set to move this summer.

The winger scored 11 goals and registered five assists across all competitions, including six goals in 10 Europa League matches, attracting the interest of Chelsea and Liverpool.

Fofana, who can play anywhere across the front three and provides an injection of pace and silky dribbling, was previously valued at a reported £50m by Lyon, but their relegation could see that asking price get slashed.

With the winger also eager to compete at the highest level to help secure his place in Belgium’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, a move this summer appears increasingly likely.

Mikautadze earned his move to Lyon ahead of this season after two impressive campaigns with Metz, sandwiched around a disappointing spell at Ajax, and a Euro 2024 campaign that saw the Georgian share the Golden Boot with three goals in his four games.

Despite struggling for playing time this campaign, the striker impressed during his limited minutes, scoring 11 goals and registering six assists in 13 league starts, ranking him in the top seven percent of strikers for goals per 90 minutes.

The 24-year-old excels at making runs behind opposition defences and is a composed presence in front of goal, qualities that have reportedly caught the attention of several Premier League clubs.

Mikautadze has been linked with moves to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, West Ham United and Crystal Palace, while Serie A side AS Roma have also supposedly expressed interest.

Caleta-Car joined Lyon from Southampton in the summer of 2023, and just two seasons later, the central defender could be set for a move back to England.

The 28-year-old has just one year remaining on his current deal in France, and combined with Lyon’s financial situation, Caleta-Car makes for a potentially opportune signing.

Sunderland have been heavily linked with the Croatian international as the Black Cats aim to strengthen the position following Chris Mepham’s return to Bournemouth and due to the injury-proneness of Dan Ballard and Aji Alese.

Perri joined Lyon in January 2024 and initially played understudy to long-term goalkeeper Anthony Lopes before replacing the academy graduate as Les Gones’ first-choice stopper at the start of 2024-25.

The Brazilian registered 10 clean sheets in 33 Ligue 1 matches – the third most in the league – and ranked joint-fourth for shutouts in the Europa League with three from 11 games.

Still just 27-years-old, Perri could provide a steady goalkeeping option for any European club at the highest level, and at a reduced price, a move could well be on the cards.

Nuamah was on the verge of leaving the club just months after making his initial loan move permanent last summer, as Lyon reached agreements with Everton and Fulham during the transfer window.

The club, who were aiming to raise funds in an attempt to avoid their eventual enforced relegation, were supposedly pushing for the winger to leave, but Nuamah disappeared during his deadline day medical at Fulham, meaning the deal fell through.

The 21-year-old went on to score six goals and provide two assists in 33 appearances this term before suffering a cruciate ligament injury that will keep him out of action until later this year.

While the injury may be a potential worry for any suitors, Nuamah’s undeniable talent is sure to once again catch the interest of Premier League clubs, and the winger may be more open to a move after Lyon’s demotion.