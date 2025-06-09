[monks data]
Luxembourg national football team
Friendlies 1 | 2nd Leg
Jun 10, 2025 at 7.45pm UK
Stade de Luxembourg
Republic of Ireland national football team

Luxembourg
0 - 0
Rep. Ireland

Preview: Luxembourg vs Republic of Ireland - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Sports Mole previews Tuesday's International Friendlies clash between Luxembourg and Republic of Ireland, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Visitors Republic of Ireland will travel on Tuesday to Stade de Luxembourg, where they will face Luxembourg in their latest international friendly.

Luxembourg were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Slovenia on June 6, whereas the Boys in Green managed to hold Senegal to a 1-1 draw on the same date and head to the stadium in good form.


Match preview

Luc Holtz, manager of Luxembourg, watches on before his side take on France on June 5, 2024

The hosts’ failure to keep a clean sheet against Slovenia means they have only prevented opposition teams from scoring in two of their past 13 outings.

Luxembourg’s record in the final third is poor, with the side only finding the back of the net five times in 11 matches.

Manger Luc Holtz has led the team to two consecutive defeats in his last two in charge, with the nation drawing three and losing five of their prior nine.

The Red Lions’ form at home has been poor considering they have been beaten in three of their five most recent matches at Stade de Luxembourg, only emerging victorious once in that time.

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson on September 7, 2024.

Ireland will consider themselves unfortunate to have not beaten Senegal considering they led from the 21st until the 82nd minute, as well as the fact they restricted their opponents to one big chance.

The visitors have managed to find the back of the net five times in their last three games, but they have conceded 18 in their past 10.

Boss Heimir Hallgrimsson will hope for a repeat of his side’s previous clash against Luxembourg in November 2021, when they won 3-0 under Stephen Kenny.

Ireland are unbeaten in three outings – achieving victory twice – but suffered defeats in four of their prior six.

It should be noted that the Boys in Green have lost three of their past four fixtures on the road while winning twice, though two of those losses came against star-studded Portugal and England.

Luxembourg form (all competitions):



  • D

  • L

  • D

  • W

  • L

  • L


Republic of Ireland form (all competitions):



  • L

  • W

  • L

  • W

  • W

  • D



Team News

Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins, September 2024

The hosts could field a forward line consisting of Gerson Rodrigues, Brian Madjo and Florian Bohnert.

Luxembourg trio Danel Sinani, Leandro Barreiro and Tomas de Sousa Moreira may play in front of defenders Laurent Jans, Seid Korac, Dirk Carlson and Mica Pinto.

As for Ireland, goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher can be pencilled in to play between the posts, while Nathan Collins will marshal the visitors’ defence.

Will Smallbone and Jason Knight were stationed in a double pivot last time out, and they can be expected to start on Tuesday.

Number nine Adam Idah could be supported by Jack Taylor and Ryan Manning in a front three.

Luxembourg possible starting lineup:

Cardoso; Jans, Korac, Carlson, Pinto; Sinani, Barreiro, Moreira; Rodrigues, Madjo, Bohnert

Republic of Ireland possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Doherty, Collins, O'Shea; McAteer, Smallbone, Knight, Brady; Taylor, Manning; Idah


SM words green background

We say: Luxembourg 1-2 Republic of Ireland

Luxembourg may have the opportunity to get onto the scoresheet given Ireland’s backline has proven to be susceptible at times.

However, the visitors’ form has been positive in recent matches, and they should be seen as favourites on Tuesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:574533:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect7317:
Written by
Lewis Nolan

Data Analysis

Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Luxembourg win with a probability of 49.51%. A draw has a probability of 26.4% and a win for Republic of Ireland has a probability of 24.09%.

The most likely scoreline for a Luxembourg win is 1-0 with a probability of 13.23%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 2-0 (9.72%) and 2-1 (9.12%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (12.41%), while for a Republic of Ireland win it is 0-1 (8.45%).

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Adam Idah Caoimhin Kelleher Gerson Rodrigues Heimir Hallgrimsson Laurent Jans Luc Holtz Nathan Collins Ryan Manning Stephen Kenny Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!