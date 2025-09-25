Preview: Luton Town vs Doncaster Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Luton Town and Doncaster Rovers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Luton Town play host to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that could take the Hatters into the top 10 of the League One table.

Meanwhile, seventh-placed Doncaster will be looking to remain on the coattails of the early frontrunners with victory at Kenilworth Road.

Despite back-to-back relegations, there was anticipation of Luton putting together a promotion push from the off under Matt Bloomfield.

Instead, the Hatters have accumulated just 12 points from their opening eight matches, losing four games during that period to sit in 11th place.

Bloomfield's biggest concern will be that those four defeats have come in the most recent six games, Luton conceding three times in each of their last two matches.

That is a drastic downturn in a team that shipped just three strikes in six matches beforehand, the second most recent fixture also seeing Luton lose 3-2 at home to Plymouth Argyle when having a player advantage for the final 41 minutes.

Luton also shipped two late goals to lose 3-1 at Lincoln City last weekend, there perhaps being more understanding over the size of that task when Lincoln had been on a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

At a time when Luton have had a midweek off, Doncaster Rovers were preparing and playing against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup third round.

The Premier League giants ran out 3-0 victors in North London to condemn Doncaster to their third successive defeat in all competitions.

Wigan Athletic and AFC Wimbledon have also prevailed against Doncaster of late, Grant McCann left with much to ponder when this three-game losing run had been preceded by a five-match winning streak.

Nevertheless, Doncaster remain just four points adrift of top spot in League One albeit with an away record where they have collected six points from four matches and scored just the three times.

Veteran striker Billy Sharp has retained his place down the centre of the attack despite scoring just once in his last six appearances.

Luton Town League One form:

L W L W L L

Luton Town form (all competitions):

W L W W L L

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

L W W W L L

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

W W W L L L

Team News

Despite defeat at Lincoln, Bloomfield may be prepared to select the same Luton XI with the setback at Sincil Bank down to two goals being conceded during the last five minutes.

New signing Joseph Gbode is likely to remain on the substitutes' bench despite being introduced at half time of the previous contest.

Christ Makosso is an option to return to the backline having previous started five League One fixtures this campaign.

Meanwhile, McCann made widespread changes for the Spurs tie in midweek and will likely revert to much of the team that started versus AFC Wimbledon.

Three outfield players - Connor O'Riordan, Owen Bailey and George Broadbent - have started each of Doncaster's nine league games, and Sharp should keep his spot in attack, but Harry Clifton remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Mengi, Andersen, Naismith; Saville; Lonwijk, Nelson, Clark, Alli; Wells, Yates

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lo-Tutala; Sterry, O'Riordan, McGrath, Maxwell; Bailey, Broadbent, Crew; Molyneux, Sharp, Gibson

We say: Luton Town 1-1 Doncaster Rovers

A game between two teams that have suffered defeat in their last two league fixtures is difficult to predict, the likelihood being that both sides would accept a share of the spoils if it was presented to them beforehand. With that in mind, we are backing a low-scoring stalemate, one which will suit Doncaster far more than their hosts.

