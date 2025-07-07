Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Champions League first qualifying round clash between Ludogorets Razgrad and Dinamo Minsk, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Ludogorets Razgrad and Dinamo Minsk will start their Champions League qualifying campaign when they meet on Wednesday evening.

The hosts last appeared in the competition in 2016-17, making a group stage exit, while the visitors have not qualified for the competition since 1993-94.

Match preview

Ludogorets Razgrad have undoubtedly established themselves as the dominant force in Bulgarian football in recent history, winning every possible league title since joining the top flight in 2011-12.

While they have dominated the Parva Liga with 14 consecutive title triumphs, they have experienced less success in their attempts to qualify for Europe's prestige competition.

Ludogorets have failed to achieve qualification to the Champions League since their group stage exit in 2016-17, though they have made numerous appearances in both the Europa League and Conference League in the years since.

Rui Mota will be hoping to end their absence from the Champions League this campaign, and a win in their opening clash against Dinamo Minsk could be vital in building momentum.

Dinamo Minsk ended an 18-year wait for the Belarusian Premier League title when they lifted the trophy in 2023, and they quickly followed that with their ninth top division title in 2024.

They would have been hoping to secure their third consecutive league title in 2025, but a disappointing first half of the campaign sees Dinamo Minsk sitting fourth in the table.

Dinamo Minsk have taken 29 points from 15 league matches, after nine wins, two draws and four defeats, leaving them a significant 10 points behind league leaders ML Vitebsk.

A particularly poor period in recent matches has seen Vadim Skripchenko's side win just one of their last four games, with three defeats, leaving them in underwhelming form coming into this one.

Skripchenko will be hoping his side can snap that streak with a crucial first-leg victory on Wednesday, with the visitors also aiming to secure qualification to the Champions League for the first time since 1993-94.

These two sides did meet in the second round of Champions League qualififers in 2024, when Ludogorets secured a narrow 2-1 aggregate victory.

Ludogorets Razgrad ALL Comps

W D L D D L

Dinamo Minsk ALL Comps

W W L L W L

Team News

Ludogorets Razgrad may be without the services of Aslak Fonn Witry due to a muscle injury, though the defender has appeared in recent matches and could be in contention for a place in the starting team.

Yves Erick Bile could lead the line for Ludogorets, with Erick Marcus and Deroy Duarte could play just behind the striker in advanced midfield positions.

As for Dinamo Minsk, Karen Vardanyan is their top scorer in the league with four goals in 11 starts, and the forward is likely to start in this one.

Evgeni Malashevich and Dusan Bakic could make up the rest of the front three, while there may be changes in defence after three defeats in their last four games.

Ludogorets Razgrad possible starting lineup:

Bonmann; Witry, Shishkov, Verdon, Sarov; Naressi; Ivanov, Marcus, Duarte, Rodriguez; Bile

Dinamo Minsk possible starting lineup:

Shpakovskiy; Pigas, Begunov, Apetenok, Ibrahim; Miakish, Abdullahi; Malashevich, Igor, Bakic; Vardanyan

We say: Ludogorets Razgrad 3-1 Dinamo Minsk

Dinamo Minsk are enduring a difficult period with three defeats in their last four games, and given Ludogorets secured a commanding 2-0 win the last time these two met at their home ground, we expect a victory for the hosts.

Previews by email