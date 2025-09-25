Preview: Lorient vs Monaco - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Ligue 1 clash between Lorient and Monaco, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Visiting Stade du Moustoir for the first time in over two years, Monaco will take on newly promoted Lorient on matchday six of the Ligue 1 campaign on Saturday.

A 1-1 draw at Le Havre kept the Brittany side in the relegation zone in 17th, while Les Monegasques were 5-2 winners over Metz, putting them on top of the table with more goals than Paris Saint-Germain.

Match preview

While it did not end with maximum points, Lorient might be happy with a single point given their form heading into their visit with Le Havre.

Olivier Pantaloni’s men had lost their previous two matches before that by a combined margin of 11-1, so conceding just once could be seen as a moral victory.

With a win or draw this weekend, they will earn points in consecutive top-flight fixtures for the first time since 2024, when they went unbeaten in their first four league games to begin that year.

Their only Ligue 1 triumph this season occurred at Stade du Moustoir on matchday two against Rennes (4-0), though they have won two of their previous three matches in this competition at home, dating back to the 2023-24 season.

In their previous 10 home matches across all competitions, 45 goals have been scored, 32 from Lorient, while more than half of those goals allowed occured the last time out against Lille (7-1 loss).

Les Merlus have points in three successive home contests versus Les Monegasques in this competition, scoring in the dying stages of their September 2023 clash to earn a 2-2 draw.

In the end, it was a comfortable victory, but it took a late surge and plenty of persistence for Monaco to get the better of Metz on matchday five.

All four of their winning goals domestically this season occurred in the second half, with those previous three coming beyond the 80th minute.

After five matchdays, they lead the league with 13 goals, and a win on Saturday would mark the first time they claim consecutive away triumphs in this competition all year.

Only two of the domestic goals scored by Adi Hutter’s men this season came away from home, while this team have not allowed a single first-half goal as the visitors.

Monaco have not lost any of their previous 12 away matches in the top flight against newly promoted teams, a run that began with a 5-2 win at Lorient in January 2021.

Resilience has been a significant factor in their success in 2025, with Les Monegasques picking up 14 points this year from a losing position, the most of any team in Ligue 1 over that span.

Lorient Ligue 1 form:

Monaco Ligue 1 form:

Monaco form (all competitions):

Team News

Ankle injuries kept Bandiougou Fadiga and Nathaniel Adjei out of the Lorient lineup in Normandy, while Panos Katseris sat out with a thigh strain.

An ankle problem kept Trevan Sanusi out of the lineup last week, Isaak Toure was still recovering from cruciate ligament surgery and Darlin Yongwa will miss another match this weekend through suspension.

Tosin Aiyegun had the opening goal of their previous match, with the Benin international in a tie for first in Ligue 1 with three thus far.

On the Monaco side, Lukas Hradecky sat out of their previous match with a knee issue, Aleksandr Golovin was sidelined with a muscular problem and Denis Zakaria had an adductor injury.

A calf strain kept Vanderson out of the lineup last week, Christian Mawissa was unavailable due to a hamstring strain and Paul Pogba is still working to get back to full fitness.

Ansu Fati is off to a stellar start in his Monaco career, scoring a brace, including the winner, on matchday five, with their other goals coming courtesy of Mika Biereth, George Ilenikhena, plus an own-goal from Koffi Kouao.

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Meite, Talbi, Faye; Le Bris, Avom, Abergel, Kouassi; Tosin, Karim; M. Bamba

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Kohn; Teze, Dier, Kehrer, Ouattara; Akliouche, Camara, A. Bamba, Minamino; Biereth, Balogun

We say: Lorient 0-4 Monaco

It can often take them some time to get going, but when they do, they are tough to slow down, and it should not take much for Monaco to have their way with a Lorient side that tend to fall apart after conceding.

