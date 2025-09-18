Liverpool are reportedly preparing to wave goodbye to legendary defender Andy Robertson at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson is reportedly set to leave Anfield at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old started the Reds' Champions League opener on Wednesday night - a 3-2 last-minute success over Atletico Madrid.

It appeared as if Liverpool were set to settle for a share of the points before centre-back Virgil van Dijk popped up with an added-time winner.

Robertson has failed to start a match in the Premier League this season, falling down the pecking order following the arrival of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.

Since making the switch from Hull City to Merseyside in the summer of 2017, Robertson has played over 340 games for Liverpool, scoring 11 goals.

Liverpool legend Robertson heading to Spain?

According to Spanish publication Fichajes, Robertson's trophy-laden spell on the red side of Merseyside is coming towards its conclusion.

The report states that the Scotland international is very likely to depart Anfield at the conclusion of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

It is understood that Atletico Madrid are one of the sides keen on securing the services of the veteran defender next summer.

It is believed that the Spanish giants explored the possibility of signing the left-back over the course of the most recent trading point.

A move did not materialise, though, meaning that Atletico could bring Robertson to the Metropolitano on a free transfer in 2026.

End of an Anfield era

Staples of a successful era at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson could be pitting their wits against each other in La Liga next term.

The 31-year-old Scotsman has helped the Reds to Premier League and Champions League glory, however his game time has been severely restricted at the start of this season.

Current head coach Arne Slot is moving in a different direction, focusing on the nurturing of Hungary international Kerkez in defence.