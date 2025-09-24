Liverpool earmark a 23-year-old La Liga defender as a potential long-term successor for Virgil van Dijk, according to a report.

Liverpool have earmarked a 23-year-old La Liga defender as a potential long-term successor for Virgil van Dijk, according to a report.

Inspirational captain Van Dijk has picked up where he left off at the end of the Reds' triumphant 2024-25 season, most notably scoring a late winner in their 3-2 Champions League beating of Atletico Madrid last week.

The 34-year-old extended his contract for another two seasons a few months ago, but he will be approaching 36 by the time those terms run out, and Arne Slot must be wary of a performance decline.

Van Dijk's style of defending is not reliant on pace, though, so the Netherlands international could very well still perform at the top level for a few more seasons, but he is very much in the second half of his career.

As a result, Liverpool are said to be making plans for when the 34-year-old either leaves or hangs up his boots, and Fichajes claims that the Reds have taken a liking to Valencia's Cesar Tarrega.

Liverpool identify Tarrega as the 'chosen one' in Van Dijk replacement search

The report labels Tarrega as the 'Van Dijk heir' and the potential 'chosen one' in Liverpool's search for a successor, and the Reds are already preparing the groundwork for a potential deal.

However, Valencia will not let Tarrega leave without a fight - especially after losing Cristhian Mosquera to Arsenal in the most recent summer window - and Los Che are also in a strong negotiating position when it comes to the defender.

Tarrega signed a long-term contract extension until 2030 back in August, and the report claims that Valencia would be after a fee in excess of €50m (£43.6m) to let him depart Mestalla so soon after penning fresh terms.

Whether the Reds are prepared to stump up such an amount remains to be seen, but they have saved £35m thanks to the collapse of Marc Guehi's summer transfer from Crystal Palace, who are now set to lose the Englishman on a free in 2026.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are apparently ready to rival Liverpool for Tarrega's signature, but the Reds are currently the most 'determined' to sign the 23-year-old in 2026.

Who is Tarrega - heir to Van Dijk's Liverpool throne?

Growing up in the academies of Levante and Valencia, Tarrega joined the latter in 2019 and enjoyed his first taste of senior football in the 2021-22 Copa del Rey, before a loan spell at Real Valladolid in early 2024.

Back at Mestalla, the 2024-25 campaign was a breakthrough year for the defender, as he provided two goals and one assist from 34 La Liga contests and helped Spain's Under-21s reach the Euro 2025 quarter-finals.

The 2002-born centre-back - who stands at 6ft 4in - has already played every minute of the 2025-26 La Liga season so far too, even wearing the captain's armband in a 3-0 victory over Getafe.

Despite his tall frame, Tarrega has only won 58.3% of his aerial duels over the past 365 days, whereas Van Dijk has triumphed in 73.1% of his battles off the ground.