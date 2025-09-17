Liverpool enter the 2025/26 season as favourites for the main honours, following the arrival of top-tier reinforcements in the most recent transfer window. However, Arne Slot is not convinced by the criticism of the Reds’ transfer business.

As reigning English champions, Liverpool enter the 2025/26 season as favourites for the main honours, following the arrival of top-tier reinforcements in the most recent transfer window. However, Arne Slot is not convinced by the criticism of the Reds’ transfer business.

In a press conference this Wednesday, the Dutch manager defended Florian Wirtz, signed from Bayer Leverkusen in June for £115m. In his four official appearances for Liverpool so far, the German attacking midfielder has yet to register a goal or an assist.

“I put that down to Bournemouth, Newcastle, Arsenal, and Burnley, who hadn’t lost a home league game in almost 18 months. That shows how tough these matches are,” Slot began, referring to the Reds’ 1–0 win last Sunday at Turf Moor in the fourth round of the Premier League.

“There is a lot of focus on Florian, but those who stayed and remain in the team did not score four goals or provide 12 assists.”

Before arriving at Anfield, Wirtz made his mark in the Bundesliga, playing a key role in Bayer Leverkusen’s recent title runs. The attacking midfielder was fundamental to their attacking balance. Now at Liverpool, the German is still adapting to the Premier League.

Did Liverpool Overspend? Slot Disagrees

Another topic addressed by Liverpool’s manager was their activity in the last transfer window. Overall, the Reds spent £446m on six new signings to strengthen the Dutch coach’s squad.

Liverpool’s key signings for the season



Florian Wirtz



Hugo Ekitike



Jeremie Frimpong



Milos Kerkez



Giovanni Leoni



Alexander Isak



Some of the English press have labelled Liverpool a ‘galactico’ team in the Premier League. In recent seasons, particularly during the Jurgen Klopp era, the Reds were known for not overspending compared to other Big Six rivals.

However, Arne Slot disagrees. The Dutch coach highlighted that Liverpool also generated a significant sum through departures. Including sales and loans, the Reds estimate £300m in income.

Liverpool’s most impactful departures in 2025/26



Jarell Quansah



Caoimhin Kelleher



Luis Diaz



Darwin Núñez



Trent Alexander-Arnold



Harvey Elliot



"There's so much focus on our new signings and especially pundits who favour, not us, but some other clubs in the country," he said. "They cannot stop talking about £450m, I repeat £450m, £450m... but they always forget the £300m that we've sold!

"These players we've brought in are worth a lot of money but are playing now with players worth the same amount of money. If we want to strengthen the squad, we have to spend that money. If we were to sell Dominik Szoboszlai tomorrow, he'd be worth £100m as well."

Liverpool’s Champions League campaign kicks off against Atlético Madrid this Wednesday, at 4 pm Brasília time, at Anfield.

This article was originally published on Trivela.