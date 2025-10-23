Liverpool reportedly set a price for a key midfielder amid interest from Real Madrid, who see the Reds star as an ideal candidate to start in the middle of the pitch.

Liverpool have reportedly set Alexis Mac Allister's asking price at €80m (£69.53m) amid interest from Real Madrid.

The Merseysiders ended a streak of four consecutive losses when they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, and the win was a return to form.

Midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones excelled together in Arne Slot's double pivot, and the pair have a strong chance of featuring against Brentford on Saturday.

Argentine Mac Allister came on as a second-half substitute, but while his cameo was impressive, his performances of late have failed to live up to the standards he set last term.

Amid the uncertainty about his place in the XI, Fichajes claim that Real Madrid view him as the perfect midfielder to step into the shoes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Why has Alexis Mac Allister struggled for Liverpool in 2025-26?

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher argued that the Reds have struggled to deal with the physicality of teams in the Premier League this term.

Mac Allister is a combative midfielder, but at 5ft 9in he has at times been unable to win battles against more physically imposing players such as Declan Rice.

The 26-year-old still managed to win some duels against such players in the past, but with Florian Wirtz now operating as a number 10, there is a greater demand for physicality from the midfielders in the Reds' double pivot.

Mac Allister has only won 45% of his duels in the Premier League this term, whereas he had won 48% in 2024-25.

Does Mac Allister have a future in the team?

It is important to not understate how influential Mac Allister was in 2024-25, when the team managed to win the Premier League title ahead of Arsenal.

However, the likes of Jones and Szoboszlai have earned their chance to compete for a starting spot alongside Ryan Gravenberch.

Mac Allister is more of an all-rounder rather than a specialist in any particular role, and while this gives him versatility, it means that the likes of Szoboszlai, Gravenberch or Jones could be better fits for Slot's long-term plans.

With the Argentine contracted to the club until 2028, the summer of 2026 represents Liverpool's last chance of extracting maximum value from potential suitors.