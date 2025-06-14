Liverpool will reportedly have the chance to receive a cash boost after a European giant decides to move for two Reds players in the summer transfer window.

Napoli are reported to be interested in Liverpool duo Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa this summer, with the Reds open to selling both attackers.

After winning the Premier League title in his first season in charge of the Merseysiders, boss Arne Slot looks set to transform the team's offensive ranks.

Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz is expected to complete a move to Anfield in the immediate future, while the club are also keen on bringing in a striker.

However, the addition of a number nine could be dependent on the club's ability to raise funds, especially as Wirtz's transfer could reach a fee of £116m if add-ons are activated.

Italian outlet La Repubblica claim that Napoli are plotting moves for Nunez and Chiesa, with head coach Antonio Conte reportedly keen on signing Nunez in particular.

Have Nunez and Chiesa been failures?

Nunez and Chiesa often found themselves on the substitutes' bench last term, with the pair starting just nine games combined in the top flight.

The former is still currently the club's record signing having joined from Benfica in the summer of 2022 for a fee that could rise to £85m, while the latter was brought to Anfield in the summer of 2024 for a fee in the region of £10m.

Chiesa was only ever seen as a backup forward, so while it is difficult to label his time in England as a success, it would be unfair to say that he has been a failure considering there was no expectation that he would break into the starting XI.

As for Nunez, the Uruguayan has only scored 25 goals in 95 Premier League appearances, and it is difficult to argue that he has been a successful signing given he has been relegated to a squad player.

What next for Liverpool's forward line?

The Reds have been linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, but his current club are said to be demanding a fee of £85m to pry him away from Germany.

If the sales of Nunez and Chiesa were to materialise, perhaps Liverpool would then have the funds to complete a deal and beat competition from the likes of Chelsea for the Frenchman.

However, it could be risky to spend so much on a 22-year-old who has only once scored more than 10 goals in a singe league season, so the champions must be absolutely certain that he is the right profile to start up front before sanctioning a transfer.