Liverpool confirm the arrival of 20-year-old Hungarian goalkeeper Armin Pecsi, who becomes the Reds' second arrival of the summer window.

Liverpool have announced the arrival of young goalkeeper Armin Pecsi from Puskas Akademia for a reported £1.5m.

The 20-year-old will provide additional backup in between the sticks following the departure of former second-choice shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford.

Pecsi's £1.5m fee represents a club-record sale for Puskas Akademia, with whom the 2005-born shot-stopper made 52 appearances for in all competitions, keeping 15 clean sheets.

From 30 Hungarian top-flight appearances in the 2024-25 season, Pecsi recorded nine shut-outs, and he has already won five caps for the Hungary Under-21 side.

Thanks to Pecsi's exploits, Puskas Akademia finished second in the Nemzeti Bajnoksag I table, just three points behind champions Ferencvaros as they reached the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

The 20-year-old's feats also earned him a nomination for the Golden Boy award, and he will compete with Vitezslav Jaros to act as Arne Slot's third-choice goalkeeper behind Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Pecsi becomes Liverpool's second confirmed signing of the summer window after Jeremie Frimpong, who should soon be joined by a former teammate.

Pecsi signs for Liverpool - will Florian Wirtz be next?

Liverpool have now completed one record transfer for a young talent - albeit a record transfer for Puskas - but fans are eagerly awaiting another unprecedented move to be signed, sealed and delivered.

The Premier League champions have been pushing for weeks to bring Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz to Anfield, and an agreement is not believed to be too far away.

Liverpool have reportedly submitted a new club-record bid of £113m for the Germany international, although Leverkusen are still hopeful of garnering around £126.5m for the 22-year-old.

Nevertheless, there is optimism that Wirtz will be sporting the Liverpool shirt next season, as the playmaker has given the thumbs-up to a transfer after rejecting Bayern Munich's advances.

Wirtz's switch could be followed by Milos Kerkez's arrival from Bournemouth, as Liverpool are also growing confident of capturing Pecsi's fellow Hungarian, who could cost the club another £45m.