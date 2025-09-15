Arne Slot is reportedly the subject of interest from Bayern Munich, with the Liverpool manager's contract set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Liverpool are thought to be in talks with Arne Slot over a new contract amid reported interest from Bayern Munich, Reds expert David Lynch has claimed.

The Merseysiders continued their perfect start to the Premier League season, winning 1-0 against Burnley on Sunday, and they are three points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

Slot won the league title last term, and while fans are hopeful that he can guide the club to another first-placed finish, Bayern Munich have been credited with an interest in the Dutchman given his contract will expire in the summer of 2027.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch claimed that discussions over a new contract for Slot are likely to be ongoing, saying: "You look at the timings - he is now into the second year of his contract, and they won't want him to get near the end, near his final year.

"I would be very much surprised if he isn't put on better terms at some point this season, and he's absolutely deserving of those because his first season, he comes in and wins the Premier League. It's a pretty easy argument for his his representative Rafaela Pimenta.

"A bit of a pay bump for him and his staff because it's been a remarkable start to his Liverpool career. They won't want him to get to close to the end of his contract, so this is the time to to get it renewed. I'm sure those talks will be ongoing now, and Liverpool need to get him tied down."

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is not contracted to the club beyond the 2026-27 season, so it would be wise for Liverpool to fend off their reported interest sooner rather than later.

How Slot has shown his coaching qualities at Liverpool

When Slot replaced legendary boss Jurgen Klopp, who had stepped down from his role in charge of the club at the end of 2023-24, many thought that the Dutchman would struggle to find immediate success.

Despite Federico Chiesa being his only signing in the summer of 2024, the Reds boss managed to win the Premier League, and he was able to do so because of key tactical changes to the team's playing style.

Lynch spoke of Slot's importance to Liverpool's hopes of winning silverware in the future, telling Sports Mole: "Players can and do make the difference on the pitch but it's also so crucial to have someone who's able to come in and put all the tools they've got together.

"Liverpool really needed the sprinkler of genius from Slot to go and win the title, and he's absolutely proven himself to be that. The fact that he did it last season with one signing in Chiesa, who barely got on the pitch, is remarkable.

"He came in, made the right changes, including putting Gravenberch in that deeper role, but he also kept the things that worked. [Slot's performance] was just incredible because the Premier League can be very challenging."

Slot deployed Ryan Gravenberch as a defensive midfielder last season, and the decision was a brave one considering he had rarely played as a number six in his career, but he excelled for the Reds en route to winning the title.

Is Arne Slot better than Pep Guardiola?

Given Slot has seamlessly adapted to life at Anfield, and the fact that he has already won a league title, many fans have suggested that he could be the best manager in the top flight.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has claimed six of the past eight Premier League trophies, so it would be hard to look beyond the Spaniard.

While Lynch did not place Slot above Guardiola, he expressed his view that he is the best of the rest, when he told Sports Mole: "There were things about the league that he had to learn, but you feel that by the time he'd lost to Nottingham Forest, he worked the whole thing out.

"Obviously you put Guardiola up at the top of the current Premier League managers - that's only fair despite them being in a bit of a rough period at the moment - but in terms of who's behind, Arne Slot's got to be right up there. He is the next best because he had a remarkable debut season.

"He's made a very good start to this season as well, continuing that knack for winning games even when you don't play at your absolute best. That's a really good trait for a manager to have, and their will be more tests to to come for him but he's absolutely smashing it so far."

Should Liverpool finish first this season, Slot will have guided the club to their first consecutive league titles since the early 1980s.

> Click here to listen to the full discussion on Liverpool's attempts to renew Arne Slot's contract