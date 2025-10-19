Liverpool have reportedly cooled interest in Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez, allowing Newcastle United and Aston Villa to lead the race.

Liverpool have reportedly cooled their interest in Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez, and as a result, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are emerging as strong suitors.

The Reds may look to sign a new centre-back in the January transfer window following the injury to Giovanni Leoni, who is expected to be out for the rest of the season after suffering an ACL tear.

Joe Gomez has barely featured under Arne Slot, and his future at Anfield is far from certain, which could force Liverpool into looking for options elsewhere.

According to a report from Caughtoffside, Liverpool previously kept Ordonez on their radar, but they are now checking on other options.

Liverpool prioritising experienced players?

Ordonez moved to Club Brugge from Club NXT in the summer of 2022, and he has rapidly progressed, with his performances catching the attention of top clubs across Europe.

The 21-year-old managed 47 appearances last season for Brugge, scoring two goals, and has made nine appearances in 2025-26 already.

The Ecuador international is a highly-rated young talent, but it appears that Liverpool are currently not looking at his profile, probably in the view that it might hamper Leoni's progress.

Club Brugge value the young defender at around £43.4m, and he will not have a shortage of options, with Newcastle and Aston Villa vying for his signature. More clubs could join them in the list if he enjoys another terrific season in Belgium.

Who could Liverpool target in January or next summer?

The Reds came close to signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace on the summer transfer deadline day, but the deal collapsed in the final few hours.

Liverpool are likely to renew interest in the England defender, who has made it clear that he will not continue at Selhurst Park after the end of the season, and the door remains ajar for him to leave in January.

The Premier League champions are also reportedly interested in Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano, who has a contract at Allianz Arena until the end of the season and has not signed an extension.

Liverpool's search for a new defender has been complicated by the contract situation of Ibrahima Konate, who could leave Anfield for free next summer.