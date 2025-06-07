Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo is reportedly a target for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, but the Reds forward addresses speculation that he has offers to leave Anfield.

Cody Gakpo has insisted that he has not heard anything regarding a potential transfer from Liverpool to Bayern Munich.

The Dutchman managed to grab an assist Finland for his national side on Saturday, helping his team win 2-0 and win their first game of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Gakpo ended the 2024-25 season as a Premier League champion with Liverpool, with the winger cementing a spot on the left side of the club's attack.

However, despite his strong performances last season, there is a chance that he is pushed out of the XI in 2025-26 given boss Arne Slot is keen on strengthening his side's offensive options.

Speaking to journalists prior to the Netherlands' match against Finland Gakpo claimed that he had no personal knowledge of any interest from abroad, saying: "I haven't heard anything about it myself. I'm closing myself off from it. Maybe my agent has heard something, but I'm focusing on myself."

Bayern Munich have been credited with interest in securing his signature, with the Bundesliga giants looking to add a left-sided attacker to their ranks, especially as Leroy Sane is set to leave.

Gakpo's Premier League season

Under previous boss Jurgen Klopp, Gakpo did not have a settled position and was used across the frontline despite claiming that he preferred to operate from the left.

Slot has primarily deployed the forward as a winger from left, and the Dutchman managed to score 13 goals and provide four assists in 1,935 Premier League minutes last term.

The 26-year-old scored eight goals and registered five assists in the league in 2023-24, but he also proved he can take responsibility in the Champions League in 2024-25, netting against the likes of Real Madrid.

Slot's plans



While Gakpo positively contributed to Liverpool's title win, his position could be under threat given the club appear to be close to signing attacker Florian Wirtz.

The German is at his best in zones on the left and if he is signed for more than £100m, then it is difficult to see him not being in the starting XI, which would force Gakpo to settle for a place on the bench.

However, Luis Diaz is also said to be a candidate to leave the club, and it would be surprising if Liverpool sanctioned the exits of two key forwards in one window.