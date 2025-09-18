Luis Diaz has confirmed that he was linked with a move to Barcelona during the summer transfer window but he made the right choice by moving to Bayern Munich from Liverpool.

Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz has admitted that he held talks with Barcelona before leaving Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Diaz opted for a fresh challenge in his career after helping Liverpool win their 20th Premier League title under Arne Slot, where he played a major role, scoring 17 goals and registering eight assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

The 28-year-old was linked with moves to both Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the summer, but the decision became easier for him after the Catalan giants shifted their attention to Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

The Colombian moved to Bayern for a reported fee of £65.5m on a four-year deal at the Allianz Arena, and he feels he made the right move in his career.

Diaz confirms Barcelona talks

The former Porto winger has made an instant impact at the German club, and it appears that the Bavarian giants made the right decision by investing heavily in him.

Diaz has scored three goals and provided two assists in the Bundesliga already, and looked class apart during Bayern's 3-1 win over Chelsea in the Champions League.

Speaking to Movistar, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano, Diaz confirmed that he held talks with Barcelona over a potential move, but has expressed his delight at making the right decision about his future.



? Luis Diáz tells Movistar about Barça negotiations: “I'm very happy to be at Bayern, it’s great club. There have been talks with Barça, it’s true… which is normal in the transfer market”. “I'm very happy with my decision. I've made an objective decision about my future”. pic.twitter.com/lnRDbmK68X

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 18, 2025

Will Liverpool ever regret selling Diaz?

Ideally, Liverpool did not want to sell Diaz this summer, especially after the tragic death of Diogo Jota.

Arne Slot would have loved to retain the spine of the side along with new additions, but at the same time, the Reds did not want to block the path for the winger who was keen to test himself in another league.

Liverpool received a handsome transfer fee from selling Diaz, which has helped them to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, and there is hardly anything to complain about.

Losing a player of Diaz's calibre is always going to be a blow for the Reds, but Slot has enough quality in his attacking department to replenish the void.

The Reds did not sign a like-for-like replacement, but they have players such as Cody Gakpo and Hugo Ekitike who can perform a similar role. In the end, it was a win-win situation for all parties involved, and the perfect transfer move for everyone.