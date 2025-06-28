Liverpool's stance on a summer move for Alexander Isak is reportedly revealed as the Reds aim to add a new number nine to their £200m spending spree.

Liverpool are more than happy to play the 'waiting game' in their pursuit of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, according to a report.

The Reds have already captured five new faces in the earliest days of the summer transfer window, bringing Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman to the home of the Premier League champions.

Arne Slot is also believed to be on the verge of welcoming his sixth new addition, as Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a deal for a £70m-rated defender to replace Bayer Leverkusen-bound Jarell Quansah.

Further up the field, the Reds are still being tipped to sign a new number nine before the window shuts, even though their next arrival is set to take their spending over the £200m mark.

Newcastle's Isak is rumoured to be a dream target for Liverpool and a handful of their rivals, but the consensus is that the Magpies will refuse to entertain any bids for the Swede this summer.

Liverpool to watch from afar in Isak pursuit?

According to The Liverpool Echo, the Reds are on alert in case of any unexpected twists or turns in the coming weeks, but for now they are perfectly happy to bide their time and watch from a distance.

Isak has become one of the hottest attacking properties in European football thanks to a stellar record of 44 goals across his last two Premier League seasons, including 23 strikes and six assists in 2024-25.

The former Real Sociedad man also struck three goals en route to Newcastle's EFL Cup success last term, helping the Magpies end a trophy drought stretching back nearly seven decades with victory over Liverpool in the final.

Isak's Newcastle deal does not expire for another three years, leaving the club under little pressure to sell, but the Magpies are working to tie him to an extension which would also bring his pay packet in line with the club's highest earners.

Football salaries website Capology claims that Isak pockets £120,000 a week at St James' Park, but improved terms should either take him level with or above top earner Bruno Guimaraes, who is on a £160,000-a-week wage.

The 25-year-old - who has also been heavily linked with Arsenal in the past - boasts a total of 62 goals and 11 assists from 109 matches in a black and white kit since joining in a £59.8m deal in 2022.

Are Liverpool any closer to offloading Darwin Nunez?

While Mohamed Salah produced the attacking goods and then some last season, Liverpool did not find a ruthless number nine to complement him, as Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez both struggled to make their mark.

Nunez has now endured three unspectacular seasons since joining from Benfica in 2022, and the Uruguay international has been made available for transfer for the right price in the current window.

Serie A champions Napoli are thought to be leading the chase for the South American, but the same report adds that Liverpool have not yet received an official approach from their Italian counterparts.

Napoli may have to find a buyer for Victor Osimhen before they can ramp up their efforts to sign Nunez, who was a target for the Saudi Pro League in January, and the top teams in the Middle East may still reignite their interest.